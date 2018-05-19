Public input sought for Pilot Hill Project, pledge agreement available
A new online survey is now available at www.pilothill.org to gather public input about the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, asks respondents about their recreation interests and how they would like the parcel to be managed and funded. A pledge agreement is also now available at www.pilothill.org, allowing people to pledge monetary gifts to be paid after the closing date of the purchase. Pledges would be refunded if the purchase does not occur. The Albany County Commission approved the purchase of the parcel for $10.5 million to be raised by the community. The parcel would be open to the public and connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. It also protects the Casper Aquifer recharge zone, which provides drinking water to Laramie.
Most Pole Mountain roads re-open
Most roads on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are now open for the season to motorized travel. The exception is Forest Road 700, also known as Vedauwoo Road, which remains closed as the Laramie Ranger District finalizes the designation of dispersed campsites. The road should open by Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release. Signs will direct the public to legal campsites. The rest of the unit is open year-round to dispersed camping. Roads on the unit have been under a seasonal closure since Feb. 1 as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management Decision. Motorists are always required to stay on designated routes to protect the landscape. Off-road violations can be reported to the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. Free motor vehicle use maps are available at the district office, 2468 Jackson St., or online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Archery club plans indoor shoot
High Plains Archery Club is hosting its annual indoor 3-D shoot starting at 8 a.m. today at Hansen Arena, 306 Wyoming Highway 230. The last registration is 4 p.m. Participants will be able to test their skills, on a course with 40 3-D targets, with cash payouts for men, women, youth and seniors. There will also be a 10-target course for shooters 11 and younger, with free registration. Each paying participant will receive an entry into a drawing for two bows. Go to www.highplainsarcheryclub.com for more information.
Veterans can enter rec center for free
Veterans of all ages are invited to enjoy free admission to the Laramie Community Recreation Center during designated times in coming weeks. They can enter for free from 9-11 a.m. today and May 26 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Veterans are invited to try the rec center’s weight room, swimming pool and other amenities, according to a news release. Call 721-5269 for more information.
Audubon Society planning trip to Goshen Hole
Laramie Audubon Society is planning its first trip to Goshen Hole next weekend. Participants are planning to meet at 6:30 a.m. May 26 at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool. They plan to return to Laramie around 4:30 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP by Wednesday. The trip will include stops at the Rawhide Wildlife Habitat Management Area, the Table Mountain Complex and Bump-Sullivan Reservoir to look for specialty breeders, migrating shorebirds and eastern vagrants. Participants should bring snacks and lunch and water and be prepared to walk several miles on uneven terrain. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Wyoming Marathon Races set for Memorial Day weekend
The Wyoming Marathon, Rocky Mountain 50k, Medicine Bow Half Marathon and Vedauwoo 5k are scheduled for 7 a.m. May 27 at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Runners follow a hilly out-and-back course toward Vedauwoo. Finishers will receive a medal, and proceeds will be donated to the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com for more information.
Free fishing, state parks admission June 2
Daily use fees at Wyoming state parks and recreation areas that offer fishing will be waived June 2, to coincide with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual free fishing day. Eligible parks include Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Key Hole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping fees still apply. Anglers can fish without license at lakes and reservoirs around the state June 2, not including Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation. Other fishing regulations still apply.
Summer Outdoor Slam set for Curt Gowdy
Summer is set to kick into gear from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2 at Curt Gowdy State Park during the Summer Outdoor Slam, which is part of the Wyoming Kids eXtreme initiative sponsored by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. Admission to the park will be free, and families are invited to try a variety of outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, fishing, canoeing, archery, arts and crafts, dirt play and more. Call 307-632-7946 for more information.
Pilot Hill run returns for 41st year
The Pilot Hill 25K Classic, the oldest continuously run footrace is Wyoming, is set to return for its 41st year at 8 a.m. June 2 starting at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand. Runners will climb about 1,500 feet from town to the top of Pilot Hill along two-track trails and back. Cash prizes will be given to the top open and masters finishers, as well as the first man and women to reach the top. Registration is $25 through May 24, with a discount for members of the High Plains Harriers running club. Go to highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association announces Red Desert outings
Wyoming Wilderness Association has several events scheduled to take the public into the Red Desert. Run the Red Desert is a trail run set for June 2. Participants can choose a 5K, 23K or 50K route in celebration of the 50th anniversary of National Trails Day. Racers will cross the undeveloped, high desert landscape that includes badlands, sand dunes, migration corridors and historic trails. Go to runthereddesert.com for more information. On June 9-10, a yoga retreat is scheduled for the Honeycomb Buttes Wilderness Study Area, led by instructor Anita Curtis. All abilities are welcome, and a high-clearance vehicle is required. Contact Shaleas Harrison at (307) 272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers. Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that may have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
