Public input sought for Pilot Hill Project, pledge agreement available
A new online survey is now available at www.pilothill.org to gather public input about the Pilot Hill Project, an effort purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, asks respondents about their recreation interests and how they would like the parcel to be managed and funded. A pledge agreement is also now available at www.pilothill.org, allowing people to pledge monetary gifts to be paid after the closing date of the purchase. Pledges would be refunded if the purchase does not occur. The Albany County Commission approved the purchase of the parcel for $10.5 million to be raised by the community. The parcel would be open to the public and connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. It also protects the Casper Aquifer recharge zone, which provides drinking water to Laramie.
Hapi-ness 5k in its 31st year
The 31st annual Hapi-ness 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children 15 and younger. Those who register after May 3 will not get a T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit a family in the school community fighting cancer or illness, as well as families displaced by the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor. Go to www.facebook.com/hapi5k for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association to lead Red Desert outing
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a free overnight camping trip to the Adobe Town Wilderness Study Area in the Red Desert today-Sunday. The trip will be guided by UW professor Steve Buskirk and professor emeritus Dennis Knight. Participants will learn about vegetation and mammalian ecology while exploring the area’s Skull Rim. They will view desert plant and animal life, fossils and formations, according to a news release. The trip is intended for all ability levels. Go to www.wildwyo.org for more information. Call 307-672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org to register.
Audubon Society plans field trip
Laramie Audubon Society is planning a trip this weekend to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch east of Cheyenne. Participants are planning to meet at 8 a.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool and caravan. The riparian areas of the ranch usually host an array of migratory birds each spring and fall, including species not usually seen in Laramie. The group should return to town around 1 p.m. All trips are free to the public, and families are welcome. Participants should bring water and snacks and dress for the weather. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
BikeNet sponsoring youth essay contest
In celebration of National Bike Month, Albany County students in grades K-8 are invited to write a short essay about why they like to ride their bike. Laramie BikeNet will choose the 20 best essays and give the authors $25 in credit for use at All Terrain Sports or the Pedal House for bike repairs or a tune-up. The first 50 essays received will be considered, and the deadline is Tuesday. The contest is sponsored in part by the optional fifth cent sales and use tax. Contest rules and the essay form are available at www.laramiebikenet.org. Email amyafluet@gmail.com for more information.
OHV group plans meeting
A public meeting to discuss organizing an advocacy group on behalf of off-highway vehicle users in southeast Wyoming is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Anyone who enjoys riding ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles in and around the Medicine Bow National Forest is invited, with the goal of advocating for forest access. The Snowy Range Snowmobile Club is hosting the meeting. Go to www.facebook.com/snowyrangesnowmobileclub for more information.
Veterans can enter Rec Center for free
Veterans of all ages are invited to enjoy free admission to the Laramie Recreation Center during four designated times in coming weeks. They can enter for free from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and May 24, and 9-11 a.m. May 19 and May 26. Veterans are invited to try the Rec Center’s weight room, swimming pool and other amenities, according to a news release. Call 721-5269 for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Wyoming Game and Fish Department fish biologist Steve Gale is scheduled to give an update and answer questions about Laramie Valley fisheries, including the plains lakes, Laramie River and Spring Creek. Call Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Registration open for youth cycling clinic
Registration is now open for mountain classes for students in grades 3-12, taught by Laramie BikeNet. Classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. the following Thursdays through June 14. Participants will meet at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St., for the first session to check safety and learn about bike maintenance. The rest of the sessions will begin at Kiowa Park to ride on the Schoolyard trails. Riders will learn about trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismounting, shifting and more. Riders should bring a bike, helmet, spare tube and water. Registration is $40 for BikeNet members or $50 for nonmembers. Those who need a bike or helmet will be provided one. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org to register or for more information.
Trout Unlimited to host fly-tying event
Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited members are planning to meet from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand, for their May Bar Fly event, which is free and open to the public. Participants bring their fly-tying materials and equipment for an evening of fly tying in preparation for the summer fishing season. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieValleyTU for more information.
UW Extension to lead native plant walk, workshop
A free native plant walk is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. May 19 on the state section east of Laramie, led by University of Wyoming Albany County Extension. Participants should meet at the corner of 45th and Crow for a moderate hike to identify common plants, including what’s blooming, and discuss area geography. Carpooling is encouraged, and reservations are required. From 1-4 p.m. May 19, a workshop called Discover Native Plants will take place at the UW Aven Nelson Building. Registration is $20 for materials. Participants will receive a plant guide and materials to learn plant identification skills and botanical terminology with the help of expert botanists. Door prizes will be awarded. Contact Brian Sebade at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu for more information about the walk or Kristina Hufford at khufford@uwyo.edu for more information about the workshop. For reservations, go to discovernativeplants.eventbrite.com or call 721-2571.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers. Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that may have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
Wyoming Marathon Races set for Memorial Day weekend
The Wyoming Marathon, Rocky Mountain 50k, Medicine Bow Half Marathon and Vedauwoo 5k are scheduled for 7 a.m. May 27 at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Runners follow a hilly out-and-back course toward Vedauwoo. Finishers will receive a medal, and proceeds will be donated to the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com for mre information.
