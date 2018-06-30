Meeboer visitors asked to slow down
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is requesting visitors to Meeboer Lake Public Access Area reduce their driving speed while driving to the lake, according to a news release. Drivers are requested to limit their speed to no more than 20 miles an hour while driving down Meeboer Road from Pahlow Lane to the lake. The road crosses private land on its way to the lake. According to Jerry Cowles, habitat and access supervisor, public cooperation is necessary to keep the road open for public access at the lake.
Trail run set for Curt Gowdy
The Rowdy Gowdy Trail Race Series is scheduled for 8 a.m. today at Curt Gowdy State Park, hosted by Foot of the Rockies in Cheyenne. The event includes 5-mile and 7-mile routes, with about 1,000 feet of elevation gain, starting from the Volin Trailhead on the east side of the park. Runners will follow the park’s singletrack, which includes a few technical sections. Registration starts at $35. Go to www.facebook.com/runfotr for more information.
Pole Mountain clean-up coming
Common Outdoor Ground, a local volunteer group, is planning a clean-up day from 4-8 p.m. July 9 in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation. Volunteers are planning to meet at the Summit Rest Area visitor center to divide into groups to hit different areas. Volunteers are welcome to come and go at their leisure, and food will be provided. Volunteers should RSVP on Facebook or by emailing commonoutdoorground@gmail.com. Those who know of a place that needs cleaning can email the location to Common Outdoor Ground so volunteers can take care of it.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The third race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 10 at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Toodeloo 5k set for July 14
Now in its seventh year, the Toodeloo 5k is set for 8 a.m. July 14 starting at the First Street Plaza at the corner of First Street and Grand Avenue. Hosted by Hospice of Laramie, the race takes runners and walkers along the Laramie Greenbelt, finishing in time for the Laramie Jubilee Days parade. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on race day and includes a T-shirt. There is no 10k scheduled for this year. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org or 1754 Centennial Drive to register.
Audubon Society to lead nature walk for children
The Laramie Audubon Society is leading a free Kids’ Nature Walk at 8 a.m. July 14 at LaBonte Park. The group is planning to meet at the Fort Sanders Building on the east side of the park, 968 N. Ninth St., and walk around the park looking for birds, insects, plants and more. The event will also include an optional game of scavenger hunt bingo with prizes. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session today. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
