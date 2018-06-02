Public input sought for Pilot Hill Project, pledge agreement available
A new online survey is now available at www.pilothill.org to gather public input about the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, asks respondents about their recreation interests and how they would like the parcel to be managed and funded. A pledge agreement is also now available at www.pilothill.org, allowing people to pledge monetary gifts to be paid after the closing date of the purchase. Pledges would be refunded if the purchase does not occur. The Albany County Commission approved the purchase of the parcel for $10.5 million to be raised by the community. The parcel would be open to the public and connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. It also protects the Casper Aquifer recharge zone, which provides drinking water to Laramie.
Vedauwoo Road re-opens to new camping rules
All roads on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, including Vedauwoo Road, are now open for the season to motorized travel. Dispersed camping along Vedauwoo Road and its spur roads is now limited to locations designated with signs, according to the Laramie Ranger District. Seventy-three sites have been marked and numbered. Camping is free, but there are no services. The sites are open to all types of recreational vehicles and tent campers. All vehicles must be within 50 feet of the site marker at all times, including trailers. Camping is limited to one party and no more than two vehicles per site, on a first-come, first-served basis. Groups with more than eight people or two vehicles must use a group site, marked with a “G.” Stays are limited to 16 days. The system was put in place as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision that was signed in summer 2017. The rest of the Pole Mountain Unit is open to year-round dispersed camping. The Tie City, Vedauwoo and Yellow Pine campsites are also open on Pole Mountain. Motorists are always required to stay on designated routes to protect the landscape. Off-road violations can be reported to the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. Go to the district office at 2468 Jackson St. or at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps for free motor vehicle use maps.
Free fishing, state parks admission today
Daily use fees at Wyoming state parks and recreation areas that offer fishing will be waived today to coincide with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual free fishing day. Eligible parks include Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Key Hole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping fees still apply. Anglers can fish without license at lakes and reservoirs around the state today, not including Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation. Other fishing regulations still apply.
Summer Outdoor Slam set for Curt Gowdy
Summer is set to kick into gear from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Curt Gowdy State Park during the Summer Outdoor Slam, which is part of the Wyoming Kids eXtreme initiative sponsored by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. Admission to the park will be free, and families are invited to try a variety of outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, fishing, canoeing, archery, arts and crafts, dirt play and more. Call 307-632-7946 for more information.
Pilot Hill run returns for 41st year
The Pilot Hill 25K Classic, the oldest continuously run footrace is Wyoming, is set to return for its 41st year at 8 a.m. today starting at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand Ave. Runners will climb about 1,500 feet from town to the top of Pilot Hill along two-track trails and back. Cash prizes will be given to the top open and masters finishers, as well as the first man and women to reach the top. Registration is $32, with a discount for members of the High Plains Harriers running club. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/pilothill for more information.
Volunteers needed to plant shrubs
The Laramie Ranger District is seeking volunteers to help plant about 5,000 bitterbrush and mountain mahogany seedlings on Sheep Mountain starting at 9 a.m. Monday. During the all-day event, shrubs will be planted within the Squirrel Creek Fire burn area on the side end of Sheep Mountain, where natural revegetation has not occurred at a desired level, according to a news release. The project aims to aid native species in recovering from the fire, which will benefit big game herds that winter in the area. Volunteers are planning to meet at the Laramie Ranger District office, 2468 Jackson St. Volunteers should wear work clothing and bring food, water and leather gloves. The Forest Service will provide tools. The work will involve strenuous work on steep terrain and is not suited for younger children. Volunteers don’t have to stay the whole day. Contact Forest Service botanist Katie Haynes at 745-2419 or katharinemhaynes@fs.fed.us for more information.
Wild turkey group plans information meeting
The National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting an information night from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery, 201 Custer St. The meeting is intended to inform the public about what the federation is doing around Wyoming and the rest of the country, as well as ways that people can get involved. The National Wild Turkey Federation is dedicated to conserving wild turkey and preserving the country’s hunting heritage. Find the group on Facebook for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association announces Red Desert outings
Wyoming Wilderness Association has events scheduled during the summer to take the public into the Red Desert. On June 9-10, a yoga retreat is scheduled for the Honeycomb Buttes Wilderness Study Area, led by instructor Anita Curtis, who teaches at Blossom Yoga in Laramie. The retreat includes morning and evening yoga sessions, plus opportunities for walks during the day. All abilities are welcome, a high-clearance vehicle is required and carpooling is available. Contact Shaleas Harrison at 307-272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers. Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that might have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through Wednesday.
Gowdy Grinder opens mountain bike season
Now in its 10th year, Gowdy Grinder mountain bike race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 9 at the Aspen Grove Trailhead in Curt Gowdy State Park. The event includes divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders, with courses ranging from 4-20 miles on the park’s singletrack trails. Registration is $30 until race day, when it increases to $40, and includes lunch courtesy of the Pedal House. Go to laramieracing.com/gowdygrinder for more information.
Jackalope 5k to support animal rescue
The Jackalope 5k is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 9 at Optimist Park. New this year, the race will timed and prizes will be awarded for age-group winners and top fundraisers. Proceeds will benefit Black Dog Animal Rescue. Registration starts at $25 for adults and $15 for youth and well-behaved dogs. Go to www.bdar.org for more information.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge open to all youth
The 11th Youth Hunter Education Challenge is set for June 9 at the Upton Gun Club in Upton. Anyone 18 or younger who has passed hunter education is eligible to participate, including residents of other states. Participants will be tested in trap shooting, wildlife identification, orienteering, hunter safety and .22, muzzleloader and archery marksmanship, according to a news release. The event is sanctioned by the National Rifle Association, and top finishers can advance to an international competition scheduled for July 22-27 in Pennsylvania. New this year, the Cherokee Challenge, an optional event, will test participants and family members in hatchet throwing, sling-shot shooting and spear throwing. Entry forms are available at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, wgfd.wyo.gov. Registration is $10. Call 307-281-9980 for more information.
Summer Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive on the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session July 15 or July 16. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
