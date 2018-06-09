Gowdy Grinder opens mountain bike season
Now in its 10th year, Gowdy Grinder mountain bike race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at the Aspen Grove Trailhead in Curt Gowdy State Park. The event includes divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders, with courses ranging from 4-20 miles on the park’s singletrack trails. Registration is $40 and includes lunch courtesy of the Pedal House. Go to www.laramieracing.com/gowdygrinder for more information.
Jackalope 5k to support animal rescue
The Jackalope 5k is scheduled for 8 a.m. today at Optimist Park. New this year, the race will timed and prizes will be awarded for age-group winners and top fundraisers. Proceeds will benefit Black Dog Animal Rescue. Registration starts at $25 for adults and $15 for youth and well-behaved dogs. Go to www.bdar.org for more information.
Leave No Trace Awareness Event set for June 16
Laramie’s Basecamp has teamed up with Solid Rock Outdoor Ministries to host a Leave No Trace Awareness Festival from noon-4 p.m. June 16 at Basecamp, 222 S. Second St.
The goal of the event is to learn about the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace and how to enjoy the outdoors with minimal impact on the land, according to a news release.
The festival will include seven stations for each leave no trace principal with hands on activities such as learning about safe campfires, learning where to camp and how to dispose of waste and a scavenger hunt.
Participants who complete all seven stations will not only know more about leave no trace, but also be entered to win a $35 gift card to Basecamp. The event is free to the public and open to all ages.
Call Basecamp at 307-703-0172 for more information.
Cupcake Chase 5k
A new event this year, the Cupcake Chase 5k is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 16 at the Washington Park band shell, sponsored by the Laramie High School Z Club. Registration is $25, with proceeds to benefit Heart Mothers, an organization that aids girls rescued from human trafficking in Cambodia. Race-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a gourmet cupcake from the Sugar Mouse Cupcake House. Go to www.facebook.com/lhszclub for more information.
Summer Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive on the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session July 15 or July 16. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
Public input sought for Pilot Hill Project, pledge agreement available
A new online survey is now available at www.pilothill.org to gather public input about the Pilot Hill Project, an effort purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, asks respondents about their recreation interests and how they would like the parcel to be managed and funded. A pledge agreement is also now available at www.pilothill.org, allowing people to pledge monetary gifts to be paid after the closing date of the purchase. Pledges would be refunded if the purchase does not occur. The Albany County Commission approved the purchase of the parcel for $10.5 million to be raised by the community. The parcel would be open to the public and connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. It also protects the Casper Aquifer recharge zone, which provides drinking water to Laramie.
Vedauwoo Road re-opens to new camping rules
All roads on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, including Vedauwoo Road, are now open for the season to motorized travel. Dispersed camping along Vedauwoo Road and its spur roads is now limited to locations designated with signs, according to the Laramie Ranger District. Seventy-three sites have been marked and numbered. Camping is free, but there are no services. The sites are open to all types of recreational vehicles and tent campers. All vehicles must be within 50 feet of the site marker at all times, including trailers. Camping is limited to one party and no more than two vehicles per site, on a first-come, first-served basis. Groups with more than eight people or two vehicles must use a group site, marked with a “G.” Stays are limited to 16 days. The system was put in place as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision that was signed last summer. The rest of the Pole Mountain Unit is open to year-round dispersed camping. The Tie City, Vedauwoo and Yellow Pine campsites are also open on Pole Mountain. Motorists are always required to stay on designated routes to protect the landscape. Off-road violations can be reported to the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. Free motor vehicle use maps are available at the district office, 2468 Jackson St., or online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
