Fire restrictions in place on national forest
The Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range are both under Stage 1 fire restrictions, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The restrictions coincide with a forecast of continued dry, warm weather and wildfire potential, according to a news release. The Laramie Peak and Pole Mountain units of the Medicine Bow National Forest are not part of the restricted area. Under the restriction, fires are prohibited except in fire pits in developed sites and except for portable stoves. Smoking is prohibited except inside vehicles or developed sites. Fireworks are always prohibited on federal lands. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or go to www.fs.usda.gov/mbr for complete regulations.
Toodeloo 5k set for today
Now in its seventh year, the Toodeloo 5k is set for 8 a.m. today starting at the First Street Plaza at the corner of First Street and Grand Avenue. Hosted by Hospice of Laramie, the race takes runners and walkers along the Laramie Greenbelt, finishing in time for the Jubilee Days parade. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on race day and includes a T-shirt. There is no 10k scheduled for this year. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org or 1754 Centennial Drive to register.
Audubon Society to lead nature walk for children
The Laramie Audubon Society is leading a free Kids’ Nature Walk at 8 a.m. today at LaBonte Park. The group is planning to meet at the Fort Sanders Building on the east side of the park, 968 N. Ninth St., and walk around the park looking for birds, insects, plants and more. The event will also include an optional game of scavenger hunt bingo, with prizes. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session today. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. The registration period closes Sunday. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The fourth race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to laramieracing.com for more information.
Laramie Enduro set for July 28
The Laramie Enduro mountain bike race is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. July 28 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders can choose to do either one or two laps of a 31-mile course that includes 4,200 feet of climbing on mostly singletrack. Registration closes July 26, and volunteers are welcome. Go to www.laramieenduro.org for more information.
