Forest Service releases draft EIS for LaVA project
A draft environmental impact statement for the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis, or LaVA, is now available for public review, and a comment period is open through Aug. 20. The pending decision provides a foundation for treatments over the next 15 years, with the intention of authorizing flexible management of beetle-killed timber, according to a news release. In response to comments, the U.S. Forest Service worked with cooperating agencies to modify the proposed action. Changes include new maps, trigger points for adaptive management, post-decision reviews, no permanent road construction and more. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255 for more information.
Trail race set for Curt Gowdy
The Antelope Dash trail races are scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at Curt Gowdy State Park. The event includes 4-mile and 8-mile races on the park’s singletrack trails, with a course that climbs about 400 feet in elevation. Registration starts at $35, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org for more information.
