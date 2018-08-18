Fire restrictions rescinded for Snowy Range
The U.S. Forest Service rescinded a fire restriction for national forest lands in the Snowy Range area of the Medicine Bow National Forest. A fire restriction is still in place for the Sierra Madres, according to a news release. Stage 1 restrictions, put in place in the Sierra Madres because of low fuel moisture levels, prohibit building a campfire except in a fire pit or grill in a developed recreation site. Portable stoves and lanterns are allowed. Smoking is prohibited except in a developed site or in a clearing free from flammable material. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for complete information on restrictions.
Logging near Lake Owen to affect recreation
A multi-year timber harvest began near Lake Owen last week, and dispersed camping and parking are prohibited along Forest Road 540 for public safety, according to a news release. The project is part of a cooperative effort between the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, state of Wyoming and U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of improving forest health, reducing wildfire fuel around Lake Owen and protecting municipal infrastructure and water quality in the 300-acre project area. Forest Road 540 is still open for public travel and can be used to access the Lake Owen Day-Use Site, Lake Owen Campground, Lake Owen Boat Dock and Medicine Bow Rail Trail. During active timber operations, the closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Harvesting should be finished by 2020. Visitors might encounter machinery in the area. Email project forester Mick Hood at mick.hood@wyo.gov or timber management assistant Brooke Owens at brookeowens@fs.fed.us for more information about the project.
Forest Service releases draft EIS for LaVA project
A draft environmental impact statement for the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis, or LaVA, is now available for public review, and a comment period is open through Monday. The pending decision provides a foundation for treatments over the next 15 years, with the intention of authorizing flexible management of beetle-killed timber, according to a news release. In response to comments, the U.S. Forest Service worked with cooperating agencies to modify the proposed action. Changes include new maps, trigger points for adaptive management, post-decision reviews, no permanent road construction and more. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255 for more information.
Nordic ski team planning fundraiser
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team’s annual Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at War Memorial Fieldhouse. For a $5 admission, early birds can start shopping at 8 a.m. At noon, all prices will be reduced by half, and anything left at 2 p.m. will be given away for free, according to a news release. Sale items include furniture, appliances and other items suitable for outfitting dorm rooms and apartments, which were collected by team members during the summer. The sale was started by the ski team as a way to keep items out of the landfill and provide an avenue for people to donate items instead. Proceeds will benefit the team’s travel expenses. The men’s and women’s teams have competed internationally in recent years and will vie for two national championships this season.
Trail race set for Curt Gowdy
The Antelope Dash trail races are scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at Curt Gowdy State Park. The event includes four-mile and eight-mile races on the park’s singletrack trails, with a course that climbs about 400 feet in elevation. Registration starts at $35, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org for more information.
