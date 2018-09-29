It’s been a little over a year and I have one more to go. I’ve been exploring an area of the Wyoming prairie for the past 16 months. I visit twice a month for anywhere from 2-4 days each time and have now been through all four seasons.
In my work as a wildlife biologist many of my projects are one shot visits. As a consultant, I explore a site and then report what I find and often suggest measures to minimize impacts. Sometimes I go a few times, especially if the site has potential sage grouse habitat or nesting raptors. I also have project sites I visit annually where I witness changes from one year to the next. Rarely, do I get to witness all four seasonal variations.
This site is different. It is a proposed wind farm site. Putting aside personal opinions about the pros and cons of wind farms, the actual wildlife work required before one can get permitted is substantial and takes a minimum of two years.
It’s an opportunity I relish to see the changing seasons and watch the wildlife come and go. Since last spring, vegetation sprouted, bloomed, turned to dust, and blew away. I look forward to next spring when the green returns but, until then, it is mostly brown and will soon turn white.
I explore the site’s nooks and crannies on foot, by truck and, my favorite, by mountain bicycle. Last winter when snow blanketed the area, I did my work on skis. Last spring I enjoyed a bird’s eye view, checking out the area from the air via both a fixed wing Cessna and a helicopter.
I am out there before the sun rises and after the sun sets. I camp out and relish the view of the Milky Way when so far from artificial lights. I’ve even traversed the site in the dead of night, using a spotlight to find critters that go bump in the night.
Now, it is autumn. The prairie is quiet, peaceful. During my visit last week, pronghorn and mule deer meandered while flocks of horned larks rushed past, headed for warmer climates where bugs are still plentiful. The tranquility will likely disappear next time as hunting seasons open.
I spend a lot of time looking up to record flight paths of eagles, hawks and falcons. Soon the rough-leg hawks that winter in Wyoming will return, replacing the red-tails, ferruginous and Swainson’s hawks that clear out.
Songbirds are trickier to identify and spot this time of year. Their feathers are drab compared to the bright colors of spring. Instead of perching on a branch and trilling to the sky, they are quiet now, often passing with nary a peep. To find them, I continually span the prairie with binoculars, looking for movement.
I’ve set up bat monitoring equipment that picks up bat sonar or echolocations. While all I do is collect and switch out data cards, bat biologists use the data for identification since each bat species has a distinct sonar pattern.
On the site’s one big pond, the pelicans that cruised around all summer are gone. Canada geese stop by for the night, leaving with loud honks the next day. Mallards, teals and mergansers still paddle around but they’ll be gone soon, before the pond freezes solid for the winter.
Earlier in the summer, I donned rubber boots and, using a large dip net, explored the pond perimeter looking for salamanders, frogs and toads. I never found any but, instead, nearly mired myself in the dense mucky bottom.
The mud held me fast, like suction cups that wouldn’t let go.
During nighttime spotlighting last month, I hoped to spot the green eyeshine of a black-footed ferret or the bright yellow of a swift fox. Instead, over three long nights, my critter tally included only the red eyeshine of cottontails and jackrabbits as well as the white shine of pronghorn. The tally was low even for those species. It was a reminder that sometimes wildlife work can be tedious and, dare I admit, a bit boring when nothing is around.
I remind myself that seeing nothing is also good data. That is especially true when looking for eagles in the middle of winter. I spend the same amount of time looking then as I do in the summer, but with much less reward. I recall last winter when, after two frigid days that included a good bit of skiing across wind-crusted snow, I was elated by the caw of two ravens. They were the only wildlife I saw or heard during that entire survey session.
What I relish the most over the past year, though, has little to do with the wildlife I spot.
It is the wind or, rather, those very few occasions when there isn’t any. A calm day on a proposed wind farm site is truly cause for joy — even if I don’t see much wildlife.
—
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.