A new 5K scheduled for Saturday morning is intended to raise money for University of Wyoming law students who want to attend national competitions.
The Gotta’ Go Buffalo 5k is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting near the UW College of Law at the Animal Science Building on North 19th Street. The race will end at the College of Law after taking runners and walkers on a big loop from Willett to 15th to Harney to 30th and back to Willett.
Registration is $15 for community members or free for students and includes refreshments and an entry into a raffle drawing, with additional raffle tickets available for purchase.
The race will be timed by High Plains Harriers and will serve as a qualifying race for the 2019 Bolder Boulder 10k in Boulder, Colorado.
Sarah Davis, president of the Multicultural Law Student Association, said proceeds from the race, which the club is organizing, will be used to send club members to national competitions.
Davis described the Multicultural Law Student Association as an unaffiliated student community. It organizes events such as trips to Denver to help people with immigration paperwork.
“We do different events that link out to the global community,” she said.
Last year, Davis and another student attended a convention hosted by the National Black Law Students Association.
“We competed in a negotiations competition and did really well,” she said.
The UW association is hoping other UW students can have the same opportunity to attend similar national conventions and competitions.
“We want to come up with some funds to send people again,” Davis said. “They have national competitions every year.”
Davis said race participants can expect a slew of nice raffle prizes, thanks to the generosity of local merchants.
“Laramie is really responsive,” she said.
