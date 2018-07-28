The cyclist extended one arm over his head while steering with the other and pumped the air with his fist. He yelled with glee.
“Now this is Wyoming,” he shouted to his friends coming up behind. “I love it.”
The other two cyclists also let out whoops. All three savored the view as gravity took them down the long hill.
The expanse of Fontenelle Reservoir spread out below. With only a slight breeze the water’s surface glimmered. The view was stunning.
It was the third day of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour. With 350 cyclists from across the country and even a few from Canada and one from Australia, it was a glorious way to show off Wyoming.
The six-day event kicked off in Afton as riders pedaled up and over Salt River Pass, passed briefly into and out of Idaho, then nearly doubled the population of Cokeville overnight. The residents of Cokeville were up to the task of hosting the large Lycra-clad crowd as they fed the throng while benefitting from the fundraising opportunity.
As an added treat, Mike Hurwitz and the Aimless Drifters, a band out of Alta, took to the stage or, in this case, the football field at the high school where the riders camped for the night. The band’s distinctive Western beat was just the first of three evenings of live music throughout the event.
For Day 2, the riders had a relatively short route, covering 45 miles through Nugget Canyon and into Kemmerer for the night. Many riders took the time for a side trip to Fossil Butte National Monument.
“I’ve driven by the monument for years,” one rider and Wyoming resident commented. “This is the first time I actually took the time to go for a visit. It was stunningly beautiful and the displays and information at the Visitor’s Center were well worth the few extra miles of cycling.”
For the next two days, cyclists pedaled through the Green River Basin with stops in Big Piney and Pinedale before turning west through the Hoback Canyon and along the Snake River. The final night was at the Alpine 4H Camp before riders returned to where they started in Afton.
In Big Piney, guest speakers with the Wyoming Outdoor Council explained the extensive migration corridor where mule deer trek every spring. The 150-mile route extends from the Red Dessert of southern Wyoming to the high elevation mountains south of Jackson Hole. By coincidence, the tour route followed a large portion of the migration corridor, giving the riders a first-hand appreciation for the distances and obstacles involved. As a special treat, cyclists headed out the next morning, most wearing a pair of antlers attached to their helmet, provided by a Wyoming Outdoor Council donor.
“I doubt there’s another bicycle tour anywhere that shares this experience of following a wildlife migration corridor,” a cyclist commented as she pedaled off, antlers attached to her helmet. “This is really special.”
This year’s tour also had plenty of challenges. Headwinds blew in the riders’ faces as they made their way past Names Hill, where settlers crossing the Oregon Trail left their mark more than 150 years ago. Thunderstorms arrived as well, making for some soggy riding for those caught in the squalls.
Then there was the 30 mile mostly-uphill slog from Pinedale to the rim above Bonderant. Of course, then came the reward: nearly 60 miles of mostly-downhill pedaling from there to the town of Alpine.
The event wasn’t without a tragedy, though, that occurred on the first morning. A cyclist from Teton Village was severely injured when a motorist fell asleep at the wheel. Craig Carpenter, a 15-year veteran of the Tour de Wyoming, was struck from behind by the driver after pedaling just a mile and a half from the starting point. In spite of his significant injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Tour de Wyoming has been showing off Wyoming from the seat of a bicycle for the past 22 years.
The event is 100 percent volunteer-driven thanks to individuals, primarily from Laramie, that make up the non-profit organization Cycle Wyoming. Plans for the Tour de Wyoming 2019 are already underway — for yet another opportunity to show off Wyoming via slow travel.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
