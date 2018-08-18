Back in the early to mid-1800s, it was a dangerous job. Railroad brakemen were, as the name applies, in charge of setting the brakes to slow a train as it ran downhill or entered a station. Early on, brakes were applied manually on each of the train’s cars.
Jerry Hansen, president of the Laramie Railroad Depot Association Board, said an engine whistle signaled to the brakemen what was needed.
“Once they got the signal, the brakemen crawled up on each car to set the brake,” Hansen said. “They had to turn a manual wheel on each of the cars so that in the early years there could be quite a few men working on a train.”
Starting around the 1840s, these workers were mostly housed in the train’s caboose, and when the engineer wanted the train to slow down or stop, the brakemen scrambled out, running across the top of the caboose and leaping from one car to another to apply the brakes. On a moving train, especially in bad weather, the application of brakes was a risky business. Injuries were common, and it was considered a very hazardous job.
That changed with the invention of the air brake by George Westinghouse in 1869. The engineer could apply the brakes on all the cars, although a brakeman was still needed in case something went wrong and manual braking was needed.
The conductor also used the caboose as a sort of moving office. A printed “waybill” followed every freight car from its origin to destination and the conductor kept the paperwork in the caboose. The caboose served as a home away from home for many conductors and they often had bunks for sleeping, stoves for cooking and a toilet (initially the straight-dump kind and, later, chemical toilets).
One other worker staying in the caboose was the flagman. When the train stopped, the flagman descended from the caboose and walked back a safe distance with lanterns, flags and other warning devices to stop any approaching trains.
The caboose itself was painted to enhance its visibility. Initially, cabooses were a “boxcar red,” but other colors started appearing after World War II. Often, the caboose colors matched that of the locomotive.
Around 1863, the addition of the cupola or lookout post atop the caboose allowed the conductor to see his train as it went down the tracks. The position of the cupola varied, with some in the back and others in the center.
The caboose now parked at the Medicine Bow Rail Trail trailhead at Lake Owen has a cupola in the center and the caboose is painted a once-bright yellow. Volunteers with the Medicine Bow Rail-to-Trail Trail Crew recently gave the caboose a serious cleaning, making it presentable for the upcoming Medicine Bow Rail-Trail Celebration to be hosted Sept. 8. Broken windows were replaced, debris discarded and cushions washed.
Hansen said this particular caboose was originally bought by Chuck Wertz, who donated it to the Forest Service. It is “armor yellow” with the original Great Western wording on the side. It was rolled down the track from Fox Park just before the rail was removed from the route around 1999. A short segment of rail remains where the caboose now sits.
Cabooses met their demise when automation no longer required so many workers on the moving train. Hansen said the last car on today’s trains has a flashing rear-end device, or FRED, so flaggers and brightly colored cabooses are no longer needed. The FRED is coupled to the train’s air brake line and information from the back of the train is transmitted to the engineer.
While the days of riding a caboose at the end of a line of railcars are over, hopping aboard a stationary caboose is possible. Many cabooses have been gutted and refurbished but the one at Lake Owen in the Medicine Bow National Forest maintains the original design. Along its length are three beds, an oil heater, sink, toilet and desk. While the heater, sink and toilet are no longer usable, it doesn’t take much imagination to picture what life was like when the caboose was actually in use, rolling down the rail.
A future plan of both the Trail Crew and personnel with the Medicine Bow National Forest is to have the caboose available for overnight rental. The only other “caboose cabin” that is available for rent within the National Forest system is one in Alaska. In the meantime, those wanting to mosey through the caboose and maybe even get a view from the cupola can do so from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8 during the Rail Trail Celebration. As an added treat, Hansen will be on hand to describe what life was like back when the caboose was in use.
—
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.