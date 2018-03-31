At least it’s not boring.
I refer to spring in Wyoming. It’s my least favorite of the four seasons only because by mid-May, I am always weary of the weather rollercoaster. It gets nice outside, then wham, next day, we get 6 inches of heavy, wet snow. It is April Fools’ Day over and over. While that’s not too bad in early April, by May, that repeating loop gets old.
I smile every year on Groundhog Day. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, there will be an early spring. I laugh because having six more weeks of winter after Feb. 2 would be a very early spring for us Wyoming folk. If only we could be so lucky.
Our winter this year, though, was surprisingly mild. When conducting wildlife biology field work last winter, I had to ski onto my sites beginning in early December and through March. I dodged snow-filled drainages into early May.
I feel like I cheated this year. Because of a lack of any real snow, I drove on my project site every time and only had to get out the skis a couple times when drainages barred further motorized progress.
Still, it was cold and quite windy, making it wonderful to use the cab of my truck for refuge from the elements. My new truck even has heated seats — how decadent.
Now we start true mud season. With my old truck, muck was just a part of doing my work and it came with the game. Dare I admit now I hate getting my new bright-red truck muddy? It is so pretty, I lament when it gets all covered in mud. I’ve washed it more times already this year than I normally washed my old truck in an entire mud season.
Admittedly, the early spring that surrounds us now has its charm.
There is the slow return of the true snowbirds as avian species come up from the south. Some pass through for a brief stop as they continue north while others opt to put down roots.
The eagles and owls are already here and have nests established. When in the field last week, I heard a great-horned owl hooting in the pre-dawn dark — a sound that always makes me smile.
Hawks and falcons are now soaring above, although the ones I’ve watched appear to be shopping around yet for not only a mate but also a nesting location.
Keep an eye to the sky because some of these big birds perform amazing aerial acrobatics in their efforts to attract a mate. They soar up, up, up and then twirl and spin as they seemingly plummet to earth, only to pull out in time and swoop back up and repeat the sequence again.
While getting away from the hustle and bustle of town increases the likelihood of seeing such a display, Swainson’s hawks are known to nest in town. Courting partners perform a “sky dance” where they soar in circles high above the nest site.
The male makes steep dives and recoveries before rejoining the female.
Then, of course, there’s the sage grouse where the males win the how-to-look-hilarious with their strutting displays to prove they’re the biggest and baddest grouse around. Their antics are a “must see” for anyone living in Wyoming to truly appreciate these, otherwise, drab brown and white birds.
Male game birds of all stripes are entertaining. Sharp-tailed grouse dance. The males bow their heads low with purple neck pouches poofing out. They hold their white tail and rumps straight up and they vibrate, making a visual strobe that, for female grouse, must be hard to resist.
Male wild turkeys are spectacular. Their tails fan out, just like the drawings so popular at Thanksgiving. Ruffed grouse drum, using their wings to send wooing sounds to the ladies while warding off other males.
Yes, spring has arrived and it’s no joke.
I’ve spotted a couple bluebirds and heard robins warble to greet the morning. Of course, that’s not to say that they, like us, won’t have to dodge a snowstorm here and there yet. At least spring in the Wyoming is not boring.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
