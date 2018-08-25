There’s a touch of fall in the air and, before no time, the change in season will arrive. After that, we move to winter. That seems a ways off, for sure, but now is the time the Snowy Range Ski Patrol starts preparing for the upcoming ski season. For anyone wanting to join the squad, training starts Sept. 6 and ends about the time the snow flies.
Elaine Volin, Snowy Range Ski Patrol member and instructor trainer, has been on the patrol for eight years following in the footsteps — or ski tracks — of her late husband, Bob Volin.
“I find it very rewarding,” Volin said. “It’s a great way to get outside, to get to ski and to make a difference.”
The focus of the Ski Patrol is to keep people safe on the slopes or, in the case of the Nordic Patrol, in the backcountry. The training focuses on emergency care and how to assess injuries and administer immediate aid. There is also training on how to get a person safely down the slope in a toboggan and how to evacuate skiers should the ski lifts come to an unexpected halt.
“To be on the patrol, a person does not need a prior medical background,” Volin said. “They must ski or snowboard well enough to get to any patient on any run on the mountain. They can ski alpine or telemark modes or even snowboard; it doesn’t matter as long as their abilities allow them to safely reach someone in need of help.” Participants also must have a current CPR certification, which must be renewed annually.
Volin is a semi-retired nurse and certainly knows how to care for patients. She came to the patrol with extensive medical background but she admits she still learned a lot from the training and finds it can be helpful in other aspects of her life.
“If I come across an accident or other type of situation where someone needs help, my patrol training will be invaluable,” Volin said. “While I’m used to working in a hospital setting, the patrol training taught me how to administer aid with just what I have in my backpack. It’s a very different training.”
The required Outdoor Emergency Care Course takes 10 weeks, meeting Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning with the introduction on September 6 and ending with the final exam in early November. There are also four field days where participants meet on a weekend day, often at Curt Gowdy State Park, for hands-on “scenario” instruction.
Costs to take the training include purchase of the $85 text and an $8.40 access code for the on-line information and quizzes. There is also a $60 course fee.
Those who successfully complete the course and become members of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol also must pay annual dues and fees for a total of $110 per year, not counting uniform and supply costs.
In return, Ski Patrol members get a free season pass at the Snowy Range Ski Area where they can ski as often as they choose and also enjoy meal and gift shop discounts. Each member is asked to patrol a minimum of 10 weekend days during the season. Each day they patrol, the member receives a lift pass to give to a friend or family member. Ski Patrol members also receive discounts not only on ski equipment, but a wide range of outdoor gear. In addition, they typically receive a free ski pass when visiting other ski areas.
“The real benefit to being on the Ski Patrol is not quantifiable,” Volin said. “You get to work with an amazing group of people and that social aspect and the friendships that develop are the real payment.”
Once a new member becomes a part of the Ski Patrol, they are assigned a crew where they go with an experienced member for most of the first half of the season until the experienced member is confident they can handle a situation alone.
The Ski Patrol day starts early. After a morning meeting, the members are the first ones up the ski lifts. On fresh powder mornings, this is a particularly enjoyable benefit. The Patrol squad splits up to check out each run before the lifts open to the public. During the day, patrollers take turns maintaining a vigil at the top of the ski lifts, ready for any emergency.
“We meet again at the end of the day and are the last ones to ride up the ski lifts,” Volin said. “We check each of the runs to ensure all skiers and snowboarders are safely off the mountain. After a final meeting, the typical patrol day ends around 5 p.m.”
Contact Volin at ecvolin@aol.com or 760-0403 for more information on becoming a member of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol or Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
