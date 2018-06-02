It was a nice walk. I was dressed just right for the 43 degree temperature, the sky was blue and, most important, there was nary a breeze. We Laramie folk never take a lack of wind for granted.
On the downside, my shoes weren’t made for walking. In fact, they were made for cycling with cleats on the bottom that “clip in” to my bike pedals. Each step sounded like tap shoes, the metal cleat hitting the pavement.
My morning went differently than planned. I ride out on Roger Canyon road nearly every morning that I’m in town and the weather permits. It’s a route I’ve been pedaling for about three decades. It has rolling terrain and low traffic with drivers who are, for the most part, quite courteous to cyclists. Most important, it is close to my house so I don’t waste time pedaling through town. Each morning I greet the pronghorn along the route and often shoo them away from the roadway, fearful that they might get hit.
For cyclists, flat tires are a given. My tire went flat about 6 miles out. While I’m not fast at it, I can readily fix a flat. What I wasn’t prepared for was the second flat since I carry only one spare tube. I had a patch kit and debated fixing the tube but, since I was only about 2 miles out at that point, I figured it’d be faster to walk on in.
It took about 20 minutes for a motorist to stop and ask if I needed help. I thanked the woman profusely. I turned down her offer of a ride since her vehicle really wasn’t suitable for hauling a bike and I wasn’t that far from town. Of the dozen vehicles that drove past, she was the only one to stop and I appreciated it.
As I continued on foot, pushing my bike along beside me, I pondered how this route has changed through the years.
I recall when Roger Canyon Road was a narrow and lazy stretch of pavement with only an occasional vehicle. It lacked a shoulder but also lacked traffic. As houses went up, traffic increased and now the road has a palatial shoulder, making it a popular bicycle route.
At the city limit, the name changes from Ninth Street to Roger Canyon. About 7 miles out, the road narrows as it heads up through the winding canyon. Pavement ends at the top where a person can stop and relax at the picnic table provided by Laramie’s Pedal House.
I typically ride just past where the road narrows due to limited time but typically haul it up the canyon about once a week for the extra workout.
I’m not going up the canyon much these days but it’s not due to laziness. It’s because of the road condition. The 7 mile section was resurfaced late in the summer. I was disappointed but understanding of the need to also add chip-seal. It made for a particularly rough ride initially and still remains quite bumpy for most of its length, which might explain the rash of flats I’ve had recently — four in five days.
The workmanship was sub-par with potholes created by the construction — not due to use.
These are in the roadway and don’t affect my pedaling on the shoulder but they’ll certainly result in much quicker deterioration of the pavement, a process that has already begun.
But that shoddiness is nothing compared to the chip-seal treatment going into and up the canyon. The road surface looks like the contractor ran out of material and put it in splotches. What was wonderfully smooth pavement before this “improvement” is now almost unrideable by bicycle.
I realize some motorists prefer cyclists stay out of the canyon since its narrow and curves around, but on any given weekend in the summer the number of cyclists cranking it up the canyon outnumbers those in cars. If the goal was to reduce the number of cyclists riding up the canyon, it worked. I make it only about halfway up before turning around in frustration. Other cycling friends also lament the road condition but some say they’ll keep riding it because it’s a good workout. On the plus side, it gets a bit smoother when going faster on the way down.
What a shame to have this lovely ride transformed into such a negative experience. The evolution of the roadway condition will continue and, someday, I hope the route will return to the lovely ride it was just last summer.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
