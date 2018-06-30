She pedals out and back on Roger Canyon road nearly every morning. Some days she does it twice and throws in a round on the Greenbelt path, maybe a bit out on Solder Springs Road or a route on city streets around the community perimeter.
Laramie resident Sharon Leder is in training. She’s getting ready for her first-ever Senior Olympics, set for Aug. 2-4 in Laramie. On a typical day, she pedals her bike about 50 miles and even has one 60-mile day under her belt.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” Leder said. “It is all new for me. I didn’t even really know much about the Senior Olympics until I volunteered to help last year.”
It was through volunteering that Leder was inspired to become one of the athletes this year. She helped in a couple of the cycling events and, afterwards, she bought a good bike and has been pedaling ever since.
“I always had a bike as a kid but hadn’t really biked much since then,” she said. “When I got my new bike, I started by just pedaling around town. I got really into it starting in June and that’s when I started doing 50-mile days.”
Leder isn’t new to competition, having done running events when she was younger. She said she ran long endurance events, such as 50- and 100-mile runs. She found she was great at endurance and that’s why she is planning on entering at least the 20-kilometer and 40- kilometer road bike races. She’s also eying the 10k and 5k time trial cycling as well as the push-up competition.
She has a significant cycling challenge sooner, though, and that accounts for her need to put in the miles. She’ll be one of 350 cyclists participating in the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour that is a six-day ride in mid-July.
“I expect the bike tour will really help me build my endurance so I should be ready for the Senior Olympics,” Leder said.
Leder admits she’s no spring chicken and, instead, classifies herself as “really old.” She’ll be competing in the 70- to 74-year age group and is already looking forward to that birthday that moves her in to the next age group. She laughs that only those in the Senior Olympics look forward to their next birthday if it means moving them into the next age group.
While Leder will be a newbie at the Senior Olympics, Laramie resident Georgia Carmen has competed previously. In fact, she had the distinction in 2017 in the golfing event of having a hole in one during competition.
Carmen first entered a winter Senior Games many years ago but then didn’t enter again until a couple years ago when she competed in the pickleball events.
“That was the year we first started playing pickleball at the Laramie Recreation Center and we got addicted to the sport,” Carmen said. “We entered the games and realized how much we all had to learn yet. Since then we play more often and even have a few pickleball books to help us learn better technique. It is kind of humorous to see us old people with our pickleball books.”
Carmen said she’s looking forward to pickleball this year and hopes all the extra training helps. She plans to enter both doubles and singles while also fitting in a mountain bike race and, of course, some golf.
The Senior Olympics is open to anyone 50 and older. There are 23 different sports from archery to weight lifting with competition based on five-year age increments. There’s still time to register — and train — but the July 18 registration deadline is fast approaching.
This is the second consecutive year Laramie has hosted the competition. Traditionally, one community hosts two years in a row. The difference this year is it is a “qualifying year,” which means it is a chance for competitors to qualify to compete in the next National Senior Games. Those will be from June 14-25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Qualifying requirements vary with each sport but it often means placing in the top three in an event. Typically, participation increases at the state events during a qualifying year.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
