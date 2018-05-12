I gingerly make my way down the rocky cliff. Well, maybe not exactly a cliff, but it is rocky and steep and if I slip, it’s a long way to the bottom.
I gaze into the spectacular canyon that is one of Wyoming’s little “hidey-holes.” These are unexpected jewels of scenery or other interesting habitats that can be found across Wyoming — if only we take the time to look and have the good fortune to stumble across such gems.
In this case, this little canyon covers only about 15 acres. In 2017, it had a nesting golden eagle in one of the many nooks and crannies that pock-mark the canyon walls. I also found a much more palatial nest that, for unknown reasons, the eagles didn’t touch. They preferred the smaller cubby hole that, as I found out, is especially difficult to peer into from almost any angle along the canyon edge.
In my job as a wildlife biologist, I need to confirm if either of the two nests is active this year. My quest to figure this out started in early March with the first of three hikes where I attempted to find a route that gave me easy viewing into the elusive eagle nest.
One morning, I found I could see most of the nest from one somewhat precarious rocky ledge about 100 feet away. While no eagle was in sight, I still couldn’t say for certain if the nest was in use or not because of the limited view. I turned around to scale back up the escarpment only to discover descending was much easier than going back up.
Since I do most of my work solo — and have for several decades — I am cautious. I rarely let myself get into precarious situations, but this was one of those cases where I goofed and had to pick my way back up, frantically searching for secure hand and foot holds. Once back to the top, I vowed never to take that route again.
When doing a helicopter survey a week earlier while looking for sage grouse, I got a bird’s-eye look at the canyon and was surprised to see the nest empty but somewhat spruced up. I wondered if an eagle was using it after all and had just slipped out before we could get a look at it.
On this early May morning with the wind blessedly calm and temperature balmy, I vow to make certain, one way or another, what is going on with the eagle nest.
My plan is to take however long I need to scramble down to the cliff bottom from the relatively less-steep west side, go into the canyon from the bottom and search it thoroughly. When done I’ll continue on up the also less-steep east side. I will check it all out, once and for all.
As I ease around a corner of the rocky outcrop, first a pair of prairie falcons take off, making a little noise but they are drowned out by a cacophony of honks and caws. A slew of Canada geese are complaining down below where a narrow river flows near the canyon entrance. Meanwhile, a pair of ravens swoop and scold me from above. In spite of the din, I continue at a snail’s pace due to the uneven footing. Eventually I make it to the bottom where a pair of mallards add to the noise as they also complain about my presence.
Then I spot it: The nest alcove is now clearly visible. To my total amusement, the inhabitant is perched on the edge of the nest. Instead of a golden eagle it is a rather majestic-looking Canada goose.
The nest is a good 50 feet overhead as the goose continues to honk at me even though it is safely out of reach. That first step for any youngster will be a big one but I’ve been told that little goslings are all fluff and tend to bounce quite readily and survive just fine even when plunging from such precarious heights.
As I try to move away quickly, I realize the river comes right up to the cliff face and the only way to continue past and get to the canyon entrance is to wade into the river. I plop into chilly knee-deep water and attempt to stay on gravel areas instead of the mucky bottom; I only partially succeed.
After scrambling up the river bank I hike into and explore the canyon. It is spectacular. I discover where the prairie falcons are nesting and also see cliff swallows swooping far above.
I continue around past the canyon and, as planned, make my way up the eastern side — a route considerably easier than the west side.
Once back to my truck, I make the note in my field book: nest is inactive by eagles but is being used by a Canada goose. It is one little note that will go in a report and will tell nothing of the effort involved in finding out just what was going on with that nest. At least my quest is done — until next year.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
