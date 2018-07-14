The humming bird buzzed my camper shell. I saw its little body hovering — it was just a silhouette with the fading light of dusk in the background. I remained silent as I watched from inside, wondering if it would fly in or not. Its characteristic buzzing sound and quick movements to and fro made me smile. It hung around for a couple minutes before deciding my red truck was not a flower to sip for nectar. It flew off into the gathering dark and went out across the prairie. I wasn’t exactly in hummingbird habitat, so the bird’s little visit took me by surprise.
It’s the little things that make my work as a wildlife biologist so rewarding, and I’m sure the same is true for anyone who gets outside a lot. Such a little thing as being buzzed by a hummingbird at dusk ended my day with a little treat.
It’s the smile I get when seeing a very young pronghorn fawn skittering across the prairie on its skinny spindly legs, making a panicked dash for the first time. It’s all the little things that add up that make being outdoors so satisfying.
The next morning, after the evening of the humming bird, I walked along a rocky ridge, checking a bunch of limber pine trees for raptor nests. I expected and hoped I’d scare out a red-tailed hawk or, at the very least, spot an unused nest that might be put to use in the future.
Suddenly, my silent reverie was interrupted by the high pitched scolding of not one but two prairie falcons. These birds are ardent nest defenders and the best way to locate a nest is to just listen since they make quite a din for such a small raptor.
They also make threatening swoops and lunges. Their message is clear: “Get away or you’ll be sorry.”
I skirted around, searching for the nest, and finally realized that this particular pair of falcons didn’t set up home on a cliff ledge, as is typical of prairie falcons. Instead, the nest was well hidden in the boughs of a pine tree. I don’t recall ever finding prairie falcons nesting in a tree. I know, though, to never say never about wildlife. They do what they want to do even if the wildlife manual says otherwise.
It took some searching for a view into the nest where I could make out one fluffy-feathered youngster and I suspected there were more but I couldn’t get a good look. Besides, it was time to get out of there so the adults could relax.
About two hours later I was identifying plants out on the open prairie. I saw movement and discovered a young bird on the ground. It was possibly a young meadowlark or horned lark that still couldn’t fly. I watched it move about 5 feet away, then freeze. It became a rock. In fact it was indistinguishable from a rock inches away. The feather pattern, a mix of whites and tans, blended in completely. It was the best cryptic coloration I’d ever seen — rivaling that of a newborn pronghorn that can be amazingly tough to spot.
Two weeks previously I was making my way through some dense grass, about two feet high. Suddenly, I nearly tripped over a mule deer fawn. It spotted me at the same time; I let out a yelp of surprise and it sprang up. It paused for a split second and then dashed off in panic. I’m not sure which of us was more surprised. I was mostly disappointed I didn’t have my camera handy.
I spend a good bit of time just looking for critters. Toads, frogs and lizards are some of my favorite discoveries. The boreal chorus frogs are particularly hard to spot. They are noisy and can be heard from a good distance away but the adults are no bigger than a human thumb. That a little critter can much so much noise is amazing — and another one of those cool little nature things.
I came across an adult Woodhouse’s toad once that was the size of a baseball. By comparison, the youngsters are only a couple inches long. The adults are mostly nocturnal, though, and tough to find; catching this one was a treat. I took his photo before releasing him and, I swear, the big guy looked like an old curmudgeon that obviously wanted to be left alone.
Be it coyotes howling in the wind or a meadowlark crooning to the sunrise, it is all special and worth taking the time to just watch and listen. You never know what you’ll find. Most wildlife encounters aren’t the “big wow” experiences but just something that brings a smile. They aren’t anything big but they sure add up.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
