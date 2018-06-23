It’s the hot new thing in bicycling. Take the lightness and speed of a road bike, the versatility of a cross-bike and the go anywhere appeal of a mountain bike. The result is the newest trend in transportation via pedal power: the gravel bike. Some call it the adventure bike because it is so versatile.
According to Mitchell Mathews, a member of the E-commerce team at Trek Bicycle in Waterloo, Wisconsin, these bikes are exploding in popularity.
“They’ve taken us by storm,” Mathews said. “Versatility is the key where someone can do almost anything and go almost anywhere with one bike.”
It is that freedom that attracted Laramie resident Julie Nutter to invest in her new gravel bike. She said she enjoys being able to take off on a gravel road whenever the urge hits.
“I’ll see a gravel road and wonder where it leads,” Nutter said. “When I was on my regular road bike with the skinny tires, I couldn’t check it out. Now, though, with my gravel bike I can go off on unpaved roads. Given how many of those types of roads we have around here, it opens a lot more routes to travel by bicycle.”
Mathews said there are two primary differences between a road bike and a gravel bike. First, is ride position where the bike allows a more upright position even with the “drop” handlebars.
“It is much more comfortable,” Mathews said. “There isn’t the need to get down and be so aerodynamic, so the rider is a bit more upright and most people find that more comfortable.”
The second difference is the greater tire clearance where the bike allows a wide range of tire widths. A wider tire allows a better platform for control on gravel, especially when making tight turns.
“The tires are less knobby than a mountain bike tire since the bikes are used primarily on harder packed surfaces,” Mathews said. “A lot of riders want a bike that is still fast on pavement, which isn’t the case with a knobby tire, but also comfortable on gravel. A somewhat smooth but wider tire is just the ticket.”
Mathews explained the Trek Checkpoint gravel bike even has special technology called “IsoSpeed” that allows flex of the bike’s top tube. The technology was initially tested on cobblestone roads and it tamped down much of the vibration.
This increase in popularity of gravel bikes is showing up in bicycle racing. The Wyoming Gravel Grinder Series offers a sequence of five gravel bike races throughout Wyoming. Nutter and Laramie resident Marilyn Krysl participated in the most recent series event called the Dead Swede Gravel Grinder in Sheridan. That event, second in the series, included three different distance options: 100 miles, 40 miles and 20 miles.
“We went with the 40 mile distance,” Nutter said. “We weren’t there to race but just to have a good time. We were not disappointed since it was a total blast. Heck, they even had beer and bacon at the aid stations.”
Over 350 riders took part, either to race or to take on the challenge at a more relaxed pace. Of those in the racing mode, Laramie resident Amanda Harper was the first place finisher in the 100 mile distance for women age 29 and younger.
Next up in the series is Gillette’s Coal Country Gravel Grinder on June 30th with a 136 mile course for the diehards and then a 55 mile and 25 mile course for those who prefer a shorter route.
The fourth race of the series is the Battle of the Gravel held in Savery (near Baggs) on Aug. 25. That race offers 95, 58, and 21 mile options.
The final race of the series is on September 8 and it offers only one distance: 131 miles. Dubbed the Wyo131, the event website states this race “is not for beginners.” Starting and ending in Lander, the route weaves through red desert hoodoos and historic mining towns, following the tracks of the Oregon Trail and then climbing into the Wind River Mountains.
More information on the series and links to each of the races can be found at www.wyominggravel.com.
If taking on a race or even a race at a relaxed pace is not really of interest, these bikes are great for just pedaling around the Laramie area on paved or gravel roads. If nothing else, the bikes are made for a little bit of adventure.
—
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.