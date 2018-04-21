Slow travel is where there’s time to smell the roses, watch the butterflies and gaze upon the scenery. It is that savoring of the journey — not just the getting there — that appeals to me with bicycle touring. It’s physical, of course, and that is also part of the attraction. Traveling under my own power while enjoying the outdoors and getting from Point A to Point B is my ideal vacation.
It’s not for everyone, of course, but if it appeals to you, there are a number of gear investments that you’ll need to get started. Bicycling, like many hobbies, can get pricey, but the key is to stick with the essentials and purchase those items you’ll likely use and need.
Down the road, there’s plenty of time to add those nice-to-have-but-not-really-necessary extras.
First, of course, is the bicycle. Those out on the roadways for extended travel tend to use road bikes that come with skinny tires and dropped handlebars. These bikes are lightweight and multi-geared. The handlebar configuration allows the rider to change position frequently, which is handy when on the bike for long periods.
Fit is the most important factor. A bike that is too big, too small or “too” anything can turn into a real pain — especially to the derriere, shoulders and back.
Road bikes come in a variety of materials including steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium and even bamboo. All types have their fans with prices ranging anywhere from about $1,000 on up. To those not used to bike prices, that might have caused a gasp but remember going cheap usually means a heavier bike with components that are more likely to break down when out in the middle of nowhere. A well-built bike can last a long time — I just passed 12,000 miles on my sturdy steed and expect to continue riding it well into the future.
The second basic “must have” is a helmet. It is true many of us biked in our youth without helmets since they weren’t even around back then. Now, though, going without a helmet on a road ride makes as much sense as going down the highway in a car without wearing a seatbelt. Get a helmet that fits comfortably and, before you know it, you’ll feel practically naked if you don’t have it on.
I’m a huge fan of wearing a rearview mirror so I can keep track of traffic coming up behind me. They come in a variety of types from ones, like mine, that attach to sunglasses to others that clip on the helmet or attach to the bike handlebars. The type used is a personal preference, but it significantly improves safety when out on the open roadway.
Next is clothing. Sure, you can wear regular workout gear, but for long-distance travel, you’ll need to invest in some cycle-specific clothing. The characteristic body-hugging Lycra shorts and jerseys are not exactly figure-flattering for many of us, but their function is the key. Shorts or leggings with padding in all the right spots can significantly ease soreness as the miles pass by. Jerseys and jackets should be fairly close-fitting since any loose fabric will constantly flap in the wind resulting in a very high annoyance factor.
Go bright. I feel safest when wearing my neon yellow jacket. Seize on any opportunity to increase your visibility to motorists be it a bright helmet, gloves or even bright cycling shoes.
Speaking of gloves, get a pair with padded palms. Summer riding gloves are fingerless, but that extra padding can reduce shock to the shoulders and forearms. Full-fingered gloves are pretty much required until early June in these parts.
Expect to eventually get a flat tire — it comes with cycling. Carry a small tool kit under the bicycle seat so you can fix any flats yourself. Include a small bicycle-specific multi-tool for any number of bike adjustments that might crop up when out on the highway. Carry a spare tube or two, patch kit plus tire irons to loosen the tire from the rim and a means to pump the tire back up again. I carry both a CO2 pump and a hand pump. The former uses a small CO2 canister that inflates the tire in mere seconds. The latter is more fool-proof, but it can take a while to get the tire pressure close to what is needed.
In summary, you need a bike, helmet, suitable clothing and small tool kit with the necessary gear to repair a flat tire. Additional gear includes a rearview mirror, water bottles, special pedals that clip to the shoes to increase pedal efficiency, padded gloves and maybe another gear bag on the bike to carry extra clothing and a snack.
Most important, though, is to have a sense of adventure. Bicycling down the highways and by-ways is a delight and with this slow travel I always feel a part of the great outdoors. —
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.