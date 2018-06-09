Watching birds flit from branch to branch or trill away, crooning to the sunrise, is one of late spring’s and early summer’s delights. However, if getting even closer to a bird — as in holding it in your hand — sounds even more fascinating, the chance to do just that is Sunday.
The Laramie Audubon Society invites birders, birders-to-be or just those with an interest in songbirds to join in a morning of bird banding on a site near Centennial.
Libby Megna, secretary for the organization, said the bird banding is part of a special effort called the Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship or MAPS program. This continent-wide collaborative effort collects data on songbirds to track population estimates and trends.
“It is super fun,” Megna said. “The chance to see birds so closely is truly a thrill.”
This particular monitoring station, on private land owned by Fred and Stephanie Lindzey, is one of 18 in Wyoming. It has been in operation for 19 years, the longest for any Wyoming site, with a goal of monitoring the number and species of breeding birds in that area.
Megna owes the success in keeping the station going for so many years to Alison Holloran who is now executive director of Audubon Rockies. Prior to that she worked for Audubon Wyoming and earned a master’s degree from the University of Wyoming.
“Some of the stations across the country focus on migrating birds and operate in the spring and fall,” Megna said. “This one focuses on the species of birds that actually live and breed in the area. We monitor demographics — that is survival and reproduction — of breeding birds.”
This is Megna’s fifth year working this station in the summer. While the opportunity for volunteers to join in the effort is Sunday, Megna and other volunteers and biologists will collect and band birds seven times this summer, each during a specified 10 day period.
As with many species of wildlife, birds are early risers. The core team will be out on the site at 5 a.m. but those wanting to help for the day can sleep in a bit and meet 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location to caffeinate and carpool. Laramie Audubon board member, Lisa Cox, will greet all volunteers, help organize rides, and lead everyone to the site.
Megna warns that the site can be both wet and buggy. Bring mosquito repellent and wear appropriate clothing. Due to the bugs, long sleeves are recommended. While there are options for people to stay primarily at the banding station where it’s dry, those who want to walk the net lines should be prepared to traipse through water.
The operation involves using fine and soft mist nets. The birds get caught iBn the netting until a biologist or volunteer rescues it, puts it in a cloth bag and takes it to the banding station.
“We put a band on it and collect data about age, sex, weight and other criteria concerning the bird’s overall condition,” Megna said. “The really fun part is releasing it and watching it fly away.”
During most of the seven sessions, Megna said they are so busy with catching and banding birds, they limit participation to the core team. This Sunday is a special session, though, where they have enough man-power to show visitors what to do while also completing the primary goal of banding birds.
During the first session this season, Megna said they caught and banded 45 birds. Typically they average 30 to 40 birds per session but she recalls one morning when they caught a record 80 birds.
While about 80 percent of the birds are yellow warblers, they’ve also caught veerys, northern waterthrushes, chickadees and a host of other songbirds.
Megna said it’s a great way to really learn species identification. The treat during their first session this season was the capture of a hooded warbler. Megna said that was the first one reported for Albany County.
“All that water and the bugs are why this is such a great location for birds,” Megna said. “We never know what we’re going to get.”
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
