He was out there nearly 24 hours. It was 23 hours, 28 minutes and 38 seconds to be exact. That’s the finish time for Laramie resident Andy Ommen who completed the Leadville 100 trail race last month.
Ommen and 700 other like-minded, possibly crazy-minded, runners took off from the town of Leadville, Colorado at an elevation of 10,152 feet Aug. 18. They left in the dark with the starting gun going off at 4 a.m. Rain was in the forecast and, with the temperature nearing freezing, if moisture occurred it could turn notably white.
The weather was just part of the adventure that awaited the runners who came from all 50 states and numerous countries who took on this “Race Across the Sky.” The 100 mile course went out for 50 miles and then the competitors turned around and returned via the same route. They loped across gravel mountain roads, single-track dirt paths and a little bit of paved roadway.
After leaving Leadville, the route paralleled Turquoise Lake, continued a very rolling route to Twin Lakes and then even crossed a river for the course low-point at 9,200 feet. Then came the grueling 5-mile climb to Hope Pass at an elevation of 11,836 feet. The 50-mile marker and turn-around point was another six miles at the Winfield Mining Camp with an elevation of 10,200 feet. After turning around, the runners had to, once again, go up and over Hope Pass on their return to Leadville.
Dubbed one of the most grueling running races in the world and the most difficult 100-mile race in the United States, the Leadville 100 is like a magnet to runners looking to really test themselves.
In fact, the first hurdle to getting in is to win a slot via random drawing.
Ommen said getting a coveted slot took several years of trying. While there are 700 runners, the number of people wanting to test their mettle with this event is much higher. Consequently, those hoping to enter must first register for the lottery in December and find out by mid-January if they got in or not.
“I tried getting in 3 to 4 times,” Ommen said. “I was thrilled to finally make it. Knowing that getting in again down the road would by iffy, I was bound and determined to finish.”
The course is often reduced to a single-track with a rough and rocky surface. Ommen said the good thing about coming from Laramie is that there are plenty of similar training routes here and with the added benefit of being at high elevation.
“The route was often rough but they didn’t seem too bad since I was used to them by running the trails around Laramie,” Ommen said. “Those coming from low elevations and running on smooth terrain had a much harder time.”
One added feature of such a long race is that each runner can have — and is strongly encouraged to have — a crew. The crew meets the runner along the route, providing food, drink and a change of clothing. Ommen’s crew was a family affair with his parents, sister, wife, and three children.
“Having a crew is the key,” Ommen said. “Not only did they give me the foods I like but seeing them was just a real boost. I even changed shoes three times, so it was a great help having them there.” While food was provided at the rest stops, Ommen said it was helpful to have exactly the type of food and drink he liked and was used to having as he ran.
Pacers, who run with the racer, are also allowed after the first 50 miles. Pacers can’t push, pull, carry or tow the runner but they offer companionship, which can be just what is needed to continue to put one foot in front of the other and move down the trail, especially in the middle of the night.
Ommen’s sister ran with him, as did his mother. A foot injury prevented his wife, Helen, from running alongside, but she was there at nearly all the rest stops and she was with the kids at the finish line.
Ommen’s race had a rather ominous start. Just a few miles in he tripped and sprained his ankle. Luckily, it wasn’t severe enough to force him to stop, but it was a persistent pain throughout the race.
There was a point where Ommen knew he was going to finish and it was just a matter of time. The lights of Leadville — and the finish line — were visible from a good distance off and Ommen said it seemed forever to get to the finish.
That time finally came at 3:30 a.m. In spite of it being the middle of the night, Ommen’s family was there to celebrate the achievement. His three children and a nephew even joined him to run the final 100 yards. It was quite a celebration at the end - 23 hours, 28 minutes and 38 seconds after he started.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
