A recent analysis from the University of Wyoming found hunters, anglers and wildlife viewers spent almost $800 million in Wyoming in 2016.
In addition, according to the study, their activity accounted for more than 9,600 jobs and $262 million in labor income. That adds up to almost $1 billion in business activity across the state.
“Hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing are all good economic drivers for the state,” said David Taylor, a UW professor in the Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics. “It’s a significant amount and is very impactful on the people of Wyoming,” Taylor led the analysis at the request of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
“We felt the information was valuable to the public,” said department spokesperson Sara DiRienzo of the department’s request.
Taylor said the analysis was conducted by estimating the amount of activity and associated expenditures in three categories — hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.
Researchers used data such as license sales, harvest surveys, U.S. Fish and Wildlife reports and other economic studies.
“Then we ran it through some economic base models to estimate income and employment associated with that in the state’s economy,” he said.
By category, hunters spent about $126 million on travel and $80 million on equipment. Anglers spent $164 million on travel and $22 million equipment, while wildlife viewers spent $335 million travel and $30 million on equipment. Licenses accounted for another $30 million.
Nonresident hunters, anglers and wildlife viewers spent about $532 million, compared to $256 million for Wyoming residents.
Taylor said he was surprised to find that wildlife viewing was such a substantial part of the equation.
“It was significant,” he said. “It’s a pretty big part of it, actually.”
The 9,600 jobs estimated in the report include those directly connected to wildlife as well as those in service and hospitality industries.
“The impact is important for the workforce,” Taylor said. “Imagine if 9,600 jobs were missing from the state’s economy. We’d notice.”
Similar studies have been conducted in recent years, but Taylor said this is the first recently to encompass the entire state and include hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.
For example, the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association released a study using 2015 data that found that big game hunters spent about $224 million in the state and generated 3,100 jobs.
Taylor was part of a series of studies using 2015 data that looked at the subject on the county level, commissioned by the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. That study found that almost 30,000 people bought a fishing license in Albany County, leading to 113,000 days of fishing and $14.3 million in spending. Combined hunting and fishing spending was about $25 million.
The Albany County Commission used that information as part of its reasoning when it opposed a proposed state land swap that would have blocked access to thousands of acres of federal public lands in the northern part of the county. The State Board of Land Commissioners voted in late 2016 to deny the proposal.
Taylor said the newest statewide analysis demonstrates the state’s economic diversity and provides raw material to assist policy makers.
“When you get to management decisions … you can get some handle on that and hopefully improve decision making,” he said.
DiRienzo said the analysis would play a role in the Game and Fish Department’s strategic planning process, which is currently underway. The department has conducted telephone surveys, focus groups and an online public forum. A summary of feedback to date is available online, and the public forum is still open.
A document should be available for public review in June.
“It just points to ways that we can move forward in the future and the next 5-10 years,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.