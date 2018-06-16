They sat in the blind in the middle of the night. It was oh-dark-thirty and Laramie resident Gary Poteet with his two sons, Dakota and Dawson, and three of their friends were sitting in blinds just a hop, skip and jump from the U.S./Mexico border.
It was a “guys only” trip as a celebration of Dawson’s high school graduation and a promised belated outing for Dakota’s previous graduation from Laramie High School.
The unusual gift to the two graduates was a wild boar hunt for them and a few friends.
“I researched it quite a bit and opted to go with a hunt on a ranch near Eagle Pass, Texas,” Poteet
said.
The adventure began with an orientation by the guides as to what to expect and how to hunt the animals. The guide explained boar can be hunted in the daytime but they come out at night, and that is the best time to hunt.
“At first, we hunted during the day, but that didn’t prove very successful,” Poteet said. “It went a lot better at night.”
The hunters used spotlights to help find the animals, but that took a bit of skill to wield the light so it wouldn’t scare the wary animals away.
“The hogs were very skittish and would run from the bright light,” Poteet said. “The trick was to start with the light pointed straight up and then gradually bring it down. One person would use the light while the other one waited to shoot. The trick was to find the hogs in the edge of the light first then hit the light dead on to make a shot.”
According to Dr. Brant Schumaker, associate professor with the University of Wyoming’s Department of Veterinary Sciences, boars were first introduced to North America in the 1500s where the owners planned to herd them as they moved across the country, using the pigs as a food supply. According to Schumaker, that didn’t work out so well, with many of the pigs escaping.
In the 1900s, the European wild boar was brought to North America with the intent of hunting them in the wild. Now, those boars as well as the pigs from the 1500s abound with some hybrids and others of one species or the other reported in 45 states. Regardless of species makeup, the number of feral boars in the U.S. is somewhere around 8 million.
“They do a lot of damage to the land,” Schumaker said. “They are a survival type species and are very intelligent, making them very hard to eradicate.”
A female pig is able to reproduce by the age of six months and can produce up to four litters a year. Each litter can have up to 12 young.
“In order to just keep the population from expanding, 75 percent of the population needs to be eliminated,” Schumaker said. “It is very daunting.”
The good news is they have not been reported in Wyoming, but Schumaker fears it is only a matter of time before they are here. Currently, the cold winters keep them out of the state, but that could change with global warming.
Through the University of Wyoming, Schumaker is conducting research on a swine version of brucellosis. In the process of doing the research, Schumaker was also recently in Texas to collect animal tissue samples and he can attest to the fact that they are a tough animal to hunt.
“They have a very thick hide,” Schumaker said. “It makes them very difficult to put down.”
Because of that thick hide, Poteet said they used .30-06 rifles. The largest hog taken by the group weighed a massive 250 pounds. Poteet said the shoulder on it was practically armor-plated.
They helped lift the animal onto the guide’s loader and then the guides took it away for processing. Poteet said just that little bit of handling gave them a surprise the next day. The hog was loaded with fleas and by morning everyone in the group had fleas.
“With just that little bit of contact, we all ended up with fleas,” Poteet said. “The guide told us that fleas are just a part of it but it wasn’t something we expected.”
By the time all was said and done, when the Poteet hunting party got to the airport to head for home, they had 150 pounds of meat – a graduation present certainly out of the ordinary.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
