It’s a bicycle race but with a twist. Competitors sit on the saddle and pedal but they also get off and run, pushing the bike. They might even opt to heft their bike up and over an obstacle. Think bicycle race meets steeplechase. That’s the sport of cyclocross and it is the primary form of bike racing every fall. When the leaves litter the ground and the chance for snow and cold arrive, it’s the season for cyclocross. Laramie resident Bill Gorman is an avid cyclocross competitor and joins in the practices and races held every fall and sponsored by Laramie BikeNet. “The races are practically guaranteed to make you smile since they’re just so much fun.” Gorman said. “The sport provides a great workout in a short period of time. You think you’re working hard while you’re riding your bike and then you hop off and run a few yards and your heart rate really goes through the roof.” This year marks the third one for the Southeast Wyoming Cyclocross series where competitors from both Laramie and Cheyenne gather to bike, run and generally play in the mud in four races alternating in locations between the two towns. Miguel Rosales, who is the primary race coordinator in Laramie, said the 2018 series starts tomorrow with the first of three consecutive weekly races alternating between Laramie and Cheyenne. After the first three events, there is a week off and then the final race is Nov. 18 in Cheyenne. “For the final race, we have a special treat this year,” Rosales said. “We are very excited to be partnering with the Cowboy State Games for the ‘official’ Wyoming State Cyclocross Championships.” Entry is free for the first three events while the cost for the final State Games race is $15 for adults and $10 for juniors. Cyclocross courses are short, typically only about a mile and a half long, with the number of laps varying with the different race categories. A typical race time is under an hour. “Because of the time of year, with cyclocross running as late as January, weather can be unpredictable,” Rosales said. “Some of us even long for rain, mud and snow to make the courses both sloppy and a lot of fun.” Because of the course being in laps, cyclocross is the rare bicycle event that is spectator-friendly. Rosales said there is the opportunity to cheer or heckle – both are encouraged – as competitors pass by. Some spectators have even been known to hand off a treat to racers – bacon and beer have both been offered in the past. Riding laps also provides the racer with the opportunity to master the course and ride a little faster or smoother than the previous lap. Rosales said that sections that cause trouble can also be great places for spectators. ll races begin at noon with courses open for review one hour before start time. The courses in Cheyenne are held at Clear Creek Park while both Laramie races are at LaPrele Park. Rosales said there is a very popular cyclocross race in Fort Collins on November 10 and 11, called the Cross of the North. Taking the week off allows those in the Southeast Wyoming Series a chance to test their mettle in that race before returning to Wyoming for the final State Games Championship. Experienced cyclocross riders typically use special bikes that have drop handlebars, resembling a road bike but with beefier tires that have more aggressive tread. The bikes lack any suspension, though, and are considerably lighter than most mountain bikes. Rosales stresses that those taking part in the series can ride any type bike they choose. “Come with your road, mountain, cyclocross, fat bike or whatever you like,” Rosales said. “Everyone will have fun, regardless of what type of bike they use or the level of experience.” If you go: When: Sunday starting at noon. The series continues October 28, Nov. 4 and the final Wyoming State Games Championship on Nov. 18. Where: LaPrele Park this Sunday and Nov. 4 and at Cheyenne’s Clear Park on Oct. 28 and Nov. 18. Cost: Free to all participants except the final race is $15 for adults and $10 for juniors. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to bring their own cowbells and make a lot of noise. Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
