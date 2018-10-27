The forecast is for temperatures in the mid-50s and clear skies. The wind is likely to kick up but it is not as noticeable when in the woods and pedaling along the many trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area.
It is time for the annual Happy Jack Bike Bash sponsored by Laramie’s Pedal House. Events kick off at 11 a.m. and continue to 3 p.m. at the lower Happy Jack Trailhead. A group ride takes off at 3 p.m. after the festivities.
It used to be that the bash signaled the end of the mountain biking season but now, while it may be near the end of that mode of biking, it kicks off the start of the fat bike season for bikes that ride over the snow.
One primary feature of this year’s event is the chance to test ride both mountain and fat bikes. Dewey Gallegos, co-owner of the Pedal House, said bikes from four different manufactures will be available to allow testing by riders of all sizes and abilities.
To take a bike for a spin, you’ll need to provide an ID and then take off on one of the preferred routes and return the bike within about a half hour.
“Once someone returns a bike they can certainly test drive another model,” Gallegos said. “They can try as many bikes as they like through the course of the afternoon.”
The annual mountain bike scavenger hunt is open to all and Gallegos assures that the route for this year is different than previous years to keep it challenging for everyone. It makes a wonderful family event with both team and individual categories although all team members must stay together. Riders get a card at the starting line that offers clues on where to go. At each station, participants must do an activity to get points and, at the end, prizes will be awarded.
“This is not serious competition,” Gallegos said. “It is meant to be a fun time for all ages and a way to explore the bike trails.”
For those looking for competition of a more serious nature there’s the traditional Hill Climb where riders pedal straight up the old ski run. The winner is the person who goes the farthest without putting a foot down.
The highlight each year, though, is the bike toss that will be held at 2 p.m. Gallegos said there would be loud complaints if that event didn’t occur since it is always one of the Bash’s highpoints.
Gallegos said they supply the bike – an old beater past its actual pedaling utility. Each competitor tosses the same bike “no matter how broken it gets.”
Throwing a bicycle is not as easy as it sounds. A bicycle is a mechanical marvel for getting from one place to another but tossing it – on purpose — is more difficult than it sounds.
The bike toss record of about 25 feet was set four years ago by then University of Wyoming wrestling team member Tanner Harms. Apparently Harms was up running the trails for a wrestling team workout and was dared to enter the bike toss. He grabbed it, tossed it, and ended up winning the event. Gallegos said he’s not surprised that that toss has yet to be beat.
“It’s ridiculously hard to throw a bike that far,” Gallegos said. “Most people don’t get even close to that distance but they sure have a good time giving it a try.”
Whether wanting to toss a bike, pedal straight up a hill, tour the improved mountain bike trails via a test bike or on via a scavenger hunt, the Bash welcomes cyclists and want-to-be-cyclists for an afternoon of camaraderie. Food and refreshments will be provided by the Pedal House.
“It is a low key event with activities to suit all cyclist levels,” Gallegos said. “Our goal is to celebrate all things bicycles as a way to thank the Laramie cycling community.”
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
