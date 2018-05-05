BikeNet sponsoring youth essay contest
In celebration of National Bike Month, Albany County students in grades K-8 are invited to write a short essay about why they like to ride their bike. Laramie BikeNet will choose the 20 best essays and give the authors $25 in credit for use at All Terrain Sports or the Pedal House for bike repairs or a tune-up. The contest is sponsored in part by the optional fifth cent sales and use tax. Contest rules and the essay form are available at www.laramiebikenet.org. Email amyafluet@gmail.com for more information.
Bicycle Safety Day coming to downtown Laramie
Now in its sixth year, Bicycle Safety Day is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon today at First Street Plaza, First Street and Grand Avenue. Children can bring their bikes by for a free safety inspection by a bike mechanic, as well as a free helmet from the Pedal House. Go to www.pedalhouse.com for more information.
Volunteer group to assist Forest Service
Common Outdoor Ground, a new community organization with a focus on southeast Wyoming, has scheduled a public work day on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Volunteers will help the U.S. Forest Service designate dispersed camp sites along Forest Road 700, also known as Vedauwoo Road. The work will involve marking sites, fencing sites and installing fire rings, according to a news release. Food and drinks will be provided. Common Outdoor Ground recently signed a volunteer group agreement with the Laramie Ranger District to coordinate work days and other events in coming months. Volunteers and donations are needed. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the ground on Facebook for more information.
Purple 5k Run hosted by She’s A Runner Girl
A new event this year, the Purple 5k Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. The course will take runners and walkers on a loop around the UW campus. The event is a fundraiser for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and healthy living program for elementary school girls. Proceeds will support a scholarship for the program and help keep the cost low, according to a news release. Registration is $10 for Runner Girl family members and past Runner Girls, $15 for community members and $25 the day of the race. Go to www.eventbrite.com to register or www.facebook.com/shesarunnergirl for more information.
Audubon Society plans field trip
Laramie Audubon Society is planning a trip this weekend to the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge near Walden, Colorado. Participants are planning to meet at 8 a.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool or caravan. The refuge is about 90 minutes away via Wyoming Highway 230. The trip might also include a stop at Walden Reservoir on the way. Participants will be looking for shorebirds and waterfowl in breeding plumage, along with raptors and grassland birds. The refuge has a trail through wetlands that should allow for sightings of swallows, wrens, warblers and other wildlife, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and snacks and plan to return to Laramie around 2 p.m. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Meeting set to discuss elk hunting licenses
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a series of meetings around the state to discuss the system for splitting elk licenses between residents and nonresidents. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Laramie Regional Office, 528 S. Adams St. Currently, licenses are allocated differently for residents and nonresidents. The number of nonresident licenses varies depending on several factors, but is much lower than the number of licenses reserved for residents. Public comments will be accepted at www.wgfd.wyo.gov from 8 a.m. May 7 to 5 p.m. June 6.
Hapi-ness 5k in its 31st year
The 31st annual Hapi-ness 5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 12 at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children 15 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit a family in the school community fighting cancer or illness, as well as families displaced by the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor. Go to www.facebook.com/hapi5k for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association to lead Red Desert outing
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a free overnight camping trip to the Adobe Town Wilderness Study Area in the Red Desert May 12-13. The trip will be guided by UW professor Steve Buskirk and professor emeritus Dennis Knight. Participants will learn about vegetation and mammalian ecology while exploring the area’s Skull Rim. They will view desert plant and animal life, fossils and formations, according to a news release. The trip is intended for all ability levels. Go to www.wildwyo.org for more information. Call 307-672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org to register.
OHV group plans meeting
A public meeting to discuss organizing an advocacy group on behalf of off-highway vehicle users in southeast Wyoming is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 17 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Anyone who enjoys riding ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles in and around the Medicine Bow National Forest is invited, with the goal of advocating for forest access. The Snowy Range Snowmobile Club is hosting the meeting. Go to www.facebook.com/snowyrangesnowmobileclub for more information.
Veterans can enter rec center for free
Veterans of all ages are invited to enjoy free admission to the Laramie Community Recreation Center during four designated times in coming weeks. They can enter for free from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 17 and May 24, and 9-11 a.m. May 19 and May 26. Veterans are invited to try the recreation center’s weight room, swimming pool and other amenities, according to a news release. Call 721-5269 for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. May 17 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Wyoming Game and Fish Department fish biologist Steve Gale is scheduled to give an update and answer questions about Laramie Valley fisheries, including the plains lakes, Laramie River and Spring Creek. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Registration open for youth cycling clinic
Registration is now open for mountain classes for students in grades 3-12, taught by Laramie BikeNet.
Classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. May 17 and 5-7 p.m. the following Thursdays through June 14. Participants will meet at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St., for the first session to check safety and learn about bike maintenance.
The rest of the sessions will begin at Kiowa Park to ride on the Schoolyard trails.
Riders will learn about trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismounting, shifting and more. Riders should bring a bike, helmet, spare tube and water.
Registration is $40 for BikeNet members or $50 for nonmembers. Those who need a bike or helmet will be provided one.
Go to www.laramiebikenet.org to register or for more information.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project.
Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers.
Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that could have amphibians living in them.
Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests.
The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014.
Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility.
Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.