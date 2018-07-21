Fire ban set for Game and Fish lands
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department implemented a partial fire ban on lands managed or owned by the Game and Fish Commission in Goshen and Albany counties. Campfires are permitted within an established fire ring, as are gas and charcoal grills, as long as means of fire suppression are nearby. Internal or external combustion engines should have approved spark arrestors, and smoking must take place in a cleared area with a 10-foot radius. Affected areas include all Laramie plains lakes, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 Public Access Area, and the Forbes, Jelm, Laramie Peak and Tom Thorne/Beth Williams Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. Call the Laramie Region Office at 745-4046 for more information.
Condor conservation subject of upcoming talk
A condor expert from the Peregrine Fund is scheduled to discuss condor conservation at a special meeting of the Laramie Audubon Society at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. The talk was organized in response to public interest about a California condor that spent time at the summit of Medicine Bow Peak the weekend of July 7. The condor was a young captive-raised female released from captivity several months ago. Chris Parish with the Peregrine Fund, based in northern Arizona, will talk about the history of the condor, its near extinction, its recovery program and the Peregrine Fund’s role in raising and managing free-flying condors. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Laramie Enduro set for July 28
The Laramie Enduro mountain bike race is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. July 28 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders can choose to do either one or two laps of a 31-mile course that includes 4,200 feet of climbing on mostly singletrack. Registration closes Thursday, and volunteers are welcome. Go to www.laramieenduro.org for more information.
Forest Service releases draft EIS for LaVA project
A draft environmental impact statement for the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis, or LaVA, is now available for public review. A comment period is open through Aug. 20, and an open house is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. July 30 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Laramie office, 1212 S. Adams St. The pending decision provides a foundation for treatments over the next 15 years, with the intention of authorizing flexible management of beetle-killed timber, according to a news release. Open houses are also scheduled for Cheyenne and Saratoga, in conjunction with cooperating agencies. In response to comments, the U.S. Forest Service worked with cooperating agencies to modify the proposed action. Changes include new maps, trigger points for adaptive management, post-decision reviews, no permanent road construction and more. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255 for more information.
