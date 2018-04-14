Laramie Audubon to lead field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning an evening field trip this weekend to the Snowy Range to look for owls. Participants are planning to meet at 7 p.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to carpool or caravan to the trail head. Depending on conditions, the trip could involve up to 3 miles of hiking, skiing or snowshoeing. The target species of the trip is the boreal owl, but sightings of the northern saw-whet owl and long-eared owl are also possible. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Shooting restriction in place on Pole Mountain
An annual shooting restriction for the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place through Sept. 10. The restriction began March 31, according to the Laramie Ranger District. The restriction prohibits discharging firearms anywhere on the unit in the interest of public safety. The order has been in effect since the 1990s because of the area’s high visitation rate during the summer. Forest Service law enforcement officers will have an increased presence in the area. Hunters with a valid license in active pursuit of the licensed species are exempt. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Becoming an Outdoors Woman accepting applications
Becoming an Outdoors Woman, a program through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is now accepting applications for participants this summer. The program is designed to introduce women to outdoor pursuits such as hunting, shooting, fly-fishing, canoeing and wildlife photography. The deadline for applications is Sunday, and the camp is scheduled for July 7-9 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois. The program is limited to 45 women, and participants will be selected through a random draw. Applications are accepted through the mail and should include a check for $150, which includes meals, lodging and equipment. Payments will be returned to applicants who aren’t selected. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/education/becoming-an-outdoors-woman for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23nd St. Tony Hoch, director of Laramie Rivers Conservation District, is scheduled to give an overview of the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of land directly east of Laramie for public access and conservation. Hoch is a member of the Pilot Hill Project Oversight Committee. He will also give updates about what the project’s subcommittees are working on. Contact Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Volunteer group to assist Forest Service
Common Outdoor Ground, a new community organization with a focus on southeast Wyoming, has scheduled two public work days on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Work days are scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21 and May 5. Volunteers will help the U.S. Forest Service designate dispersed camp sites along Forest Road 700, also known as Vedauwoo Road. The work will involve marking sites, fencing sites and installing fire rings, according to a news release. Food and drinks will be provided. Common Outdoor Ground recently signed a volunteer group agreement with the Laramie Ranger District to coordinate work days and other events in coming months. Volunteers and donations are needed. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the ground on Facebook for more information.
Carnivore workshop offered
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering a series of workshops around the state aimed at educating people about how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. April 21 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Spring is a good time to start thinking about large carnivore safety as people prepare to spend time outside in coming months, while bears are waking from hibernation, according to a news release. At the workshop, large carnivore managers will talk about bear, mountain lion and wolf ecology; what people should do if they encounter a large carnivore and how to prevent encounters. The workshop is free and open to the public. Go to www.wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Mounted Search and Rescue training offered
Mounted Search and Rescue, a division of Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, is offering training in formation riding and desensitizing. Trainings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturdays from April 21-May 19, taught by Bob Fecht, an instructor of formation riding at Laramie County Community College. The cost for the training is $60, and space is limited. Contact Marjorie Daley at 460-1883 for more information.
Combat Color Fun Run to support veterans
The UWEFE Combat Color Fun Run is set for 11 a.m. April 21 at Optimist Park. Participants can choose between a 3-mile run or 1.5-mile walk along the Laramie River Greenbelt. Volunteers along the route will battle participants with colored powder during the timed event. Participants are encouraged to wear camouflage and white T-shirts. At the finish line, everyone can battle each other while enjoying food vendors and music. Registration is $20 for students and children and $30 for adults. Students and children can run for free without a registration packet, which includes a T-shirt, sunglasses and bag of color. Proceeds will benefit Students Supporting Veterans and the Connor Cloud Scholarship for Veterans at UW.
Half Acre gym receives national award
The University of Wyoming Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center’s recent expansion and renovation project was given the Outstanding Sports Facilities Award at the NIRSA national conference in Denver. NIRSA, formerly known as the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association, honored nine facilities around the country with the award. The UW project transformed a 1920s building into a state-of-the-art recreation and wellness facility, according to a news release. The building is home to Campus Recreation, which includes club and intramural sports, open recreation, group fitness, aquatics, the Wellness Center and the Outdoor Program. According to NIRSA, award-winning facilities demonstrate excellence in architectural design, functionality and meeting their intended purpose.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers. Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that could have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
