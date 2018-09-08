Underachievers .5k set for today
The inaugural Underachievers .5k is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Washington Park. Participants are invited to run, walk, crawl or use any other form of non-motorized transportation to complete an untimed .5k course. Donuts and coffee will be available during the race, and beer will be offered at the finish line. Registration is $30, and proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. The event, presented by Taco Johns, aims to celebrate underachievers everywhere. Go to www.laramieevents.com for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground leading hike, work trip
Common Outdoor Ground, a local volunteer group, is planning a hike up Medicine Bow Peak to install a new trail sign just below the summit this weekend. The hike is scheduled for noon Sunday starting at the Lewis Lake Trailhead, and everyone is welcome. Hikers should bring work gloves, suitable clothing, rain gear, water and snacks. Go to www.facebook.com/commonoutdoorground or email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com for more information.
Schoolyard work day coming Monday
A volunteer work day is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday on the Schoolyard trails east of Laramie, organized by Laramie BikeNet. Volunteers are needed to build out a trail that will lead to the top of the south side of the canyon, where a company called WyoTrails is planning to build a flow trail this fall. Volunteers should walk or ride up the canyon toward the water tank and look for a stash of tools. Bring water, work gloves and snacks. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Mountain bike race set for Glendo
Now in its second year, the Two Moon 24, a 24-hour mountain bike race, is scheduled for Sept. 15-16 at Glendo State Park. Teams and individuals will have 24 hours to complete as many laps as they can on a 10-mile course with about 1,300 feet of climbing on the park’s singletrack trails, starting at the Two Moon Campground. Registration starts at $85 per rider and closes Thursday. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Chapter secretary Ray Jacquot is scheduled to give a talk called “Ruins and Wildflowers: Three Special Places in the On-and-Off Bear’s Ears National Monument, Utah.” The talk will be about sites that need protections granted by national monument status and the history of national monument creation by the federal government. Contact chapter president George Janack at janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
5k to support pregnancy center
The Heart to Heart Baby Steps 5k and Walk for Life is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Optimist Park. The run is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast. Registration is $35 before Sept. 20 or $50 on race day, and participants are encouraged to collect donations from sponsors. Proceeds will support the work of Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, which offers free pregnancy support and resources. Go to www.laramiepregnancy.com for more information.
Jelm Mountain Run to benefit search and rescue
Now in its 24th year, the Jelm Mountain Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at the road to the summit of Jelm Mountain, which is located about three miles south of Woods Landing on Wyoming Highway 10. The 10-mile race takes runners to the summit of the mountain and back down. Registration is $45 before Sept. 12 or $55 after and includes a hooded sweatshirt, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Proceeds will benefit Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/jelm for more information.
Beitel to host adventure race
Fourth-graders at Beitel Elementary School are raising money to attend Teton Science School with Race to the Tetons, an adventure race scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Teams are invited to run, bike and walk their way through challenges by following clues, with divisions for different levels of competition. Registration starts at $80 for a team of four, and all proceeds will support student tuition for Teton Science School. Go to www.facebook.com/RaceToTheTetons for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles. The range is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Britania Fire could affect recreation
The Britania Fire, which started Aug. 26 about six miles west of Wheatland, has caused evacuations and road closures, and hunters and other recreationists should check for closures before heading that direction, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The affected area is popular for hunting and includes elk hunt area 7, deer area 64 and antelope area 103. Hunters can monitor the progress of the fire through the U.S. Forest Service’s fire incident website at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6179. Closure information is also available at www.facebook.com/britaniamountainfire. The fire will displace some animals, as larger big game won’t return until forage has also returned in future years, according to wildlife biologist Martin Hicks.
Algae bloom reported at Wheatland reservoirs
Harmful algae blooms have been reported at Wheatland reservoirs No. 1 and No. 3, and anglers and other recreationists should beware. The blooms are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae that pose a health risk to humans and animals, according to a news release. Normally, cyanobacteria are present in low levels in aquatic ecosystems. Harmful levels occur when there is an overabundance of nutrients in the water. People, pets, livestock and wildlife can become ill from contact with the water, while fish and aquatic animals can be killed. Go to deq.wyoming.gov/wqd/nutrient-pollution/resources/harmful-algal-blooms for more safety tips.
Wyoming Highway 130 sites to be closed for tree removal
Several recreation sites along Wyoming Highway 130 will be temporarily closed during September by the U.S. Forest Service for hazard tree removal. Sites will not all be closed at the same time, and the Forest Service will work to minimize the impact on visitors to the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. Sites could be closed for several weeks, depending on how to work progresses. Standing dead trees and green trees considered public safety hazards will be removed. Sites to be closed include the Lake Marie parking lot, east Lake Marie parking lot, Mirror Lake parking lot, Tipple Trailhead parking lot and picnic area and Silver Lake Trailhead parking lot. The work is part of a multi-year timber project along Wyoming Highway 130 conducted in a partnership between the Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation. Contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District office in Saratoga at 307-326-5258 for more information.
Logging near Lake Owen to affect recreation
A multi-year timber harvest began near Lake Owen last week, and dispersed camping and parking are prohibited along Forest Road 540 for public safety, according to a news release. The project is part of a cooperative effort between the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, state of Wyoming and U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of improving forest health, reducing wildfire fuel around Lake Owen and protecting municipal infrastructure and water quality in the 300-acre project area. Forest Road 540 is still open for public travel and can be used to access the Lake Owen Day-Use Site, Lake Owen Campground, Lake Owen Boat Dock and Medicine Bow Rail Trail. During active timber operations, the closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Harvesting should be finished by 2020. Visitors might encounter machinery in the area. Email project forester Mick Hood at mick.hood@wyo.gov or timber management assistant Brooke Owens at brookeowens@fs.fed.us for more information about the project.
