Audubon Society plans field trip
Laramie Audubon Society is kicking off the fall birding season with an outing to Rock Creek Canyon. Participants are planning to meet at 7 a.m. today at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to carpool and caravan to the trailhead near Arlington. The trail runs for miles up the canyon, but past trips have included minimal hiking because of the high number of birds spotted near the trailhead. The group is planning to return to Laramie by 1 p.m. Participants should bring snacks, water, suitable clothing, sturdy shoes and binoculars. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Rifle range open for sight-in season
The Laramie Rifle Range is now open to the public to sight-in hunting rifles. The range is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 21. The cost is $10 per person per day. Go to www.laramieriflerange.org for more information.
Highway sites to be closed for tree removal
Several recreation sites along Wyoming Highway 130 will be temporarily closed during September by the U.S. Forest Service for hazard tree removal. Sites will not all be closed at the same time, and the Forest Service will work to minimize the impact on visitors to the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. Sites could be closed for several weeks, depending on how to work progresses. Standing dead trees and green trees considered public safety hazards will be removed. Sites to be closed include the Lake Marie parking lot, east Lake Marie parking lot, Mirror Lake parking lot, Tipple Trailhead parking lot and picnic area and Silver Lake Trailhead parking lot. The work is part of a multi-year timber project along Highway 130 conducted in a partnership between the Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation. Contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District office in Saratoga at 307-326-5258 for more information.
Badger Creek Fire closure lifted
A closure of the Badger Creek Fire area that has been in place since mid-June was lifted last week by the U.S. Forest Service, according to a news release. The Badger Creek Fire may still be smoldering, but most of the burn area has cooled. Heat may still exist in thick timber stands and deadfall, but there hasn’t been visible smoke for several weeks. A lack of fire activity and consistent moisture in the area prompted the lifting of the closure. The fire has not been declared fully controlled, and forest staff will continue to patrol the area. Forest visitors should be cautious in burned areas because trees weakened or killed by fire could fall, especially in high winds. The Badger Creek Fire burned more than 21,000 acres starting June 10. The Forest Service does not expect to declare it fully controlled until significant snowfall occurs.
Logging near Lake Owen to affect recreation
A multi-year timber harvest began near Lake Owen last week, and dispersed camping and parking are prohibited along Forest Road 540 for public safety, according to a news release. The project is part of a cooperative effort between the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, state of Wyoming and U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of improving forest health, reducing wildfire fuel around Lake Owen and protecting municipal infrastructure and water quality in the 300-acre project area. Forest Road 540 is still open for public travel and can be used to access the Lake Owen Day-Use Site, Lake Owen Campground, Lake Owen Boat Dock and Medicine Bow Rail Trail. During active timber operations, the closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Harvesting should be finished by 2020. Visitors may encounter machinery in the area. For more information about the project, contact project forester Mick Hood at mick.hood@wyo.gov or timber management assistant Brooke Owens at brookeowens@fs.fed.us.
5k set to honor UW students
The annual Shane Shatto Memorial and Remember the Wyoming 8 5k Run/Walk or Sprint Triathlon is planned for Sept. 8 in Douglas. Participants can register at www.imathlete.com or the day of the race at the Douglas Recreation Center. Both events are professionally trained, according to a news release.
Early registration is $20 for the 5K or a single triathlete and $50 for a three-person triathlon team. Every participant receives a T-shirt and is entered in a draw for all door prizes. Breakfast will be served after the race. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and both events start at 8 a.m.
This event is in memory of the eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners killed by a drunk driver in 2001, the release states. The race is hosted every year to bring awareness to drunk driving, and all proceeds go to give a scholarship every year to a graduating senior and to host the Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Douglas.
Call Kerry Shatto at 307-359-3211 or Margo Shatto at 307-359-0723 for more information.
Trail Day cancelled
Because of circumstances beyond the crew’s control, the Medicine Bow Rail Trail Day scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Lake Owen Caboose is cancelled.
Crew members would like to express their appreciation to all the volunteers who worked to create this celebration, according to a news release.
