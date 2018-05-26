Public input sought for Pilot Hill Project, pledge available
A new online survey is now available at www.pilothill.org to gather public input about the Pilot Hill Project, an effort purchase about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, asks respondents about their recreation interests and how they would like the parcel to be managed and funded. A pledge agreement is also now available at www.pilothill.org, allowing people to pledge monetary gifts to be paid after the closing date of the purchase. Pledges would be refunded if the purchase does not occur. The Albany County Commission approved the purchase of the parcel for $10.5 million to be raised by the community. The parcel would be open to the public and connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. It also protects the Casper Aquifer recharge zone, which provides drinking water to Laramie.
Vedauwoo Road re-opens to new camping rules
All roads on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, including Vedauwoo Road, are now open for the season to motorized travel. Dispersed camping along Vedauwoo Road and its spur roads is now limited to locations designated with signs, according to the Laramie Ranger District. Seventy-three sites have been marked and numbered. Camping is free, but there are no services. The sites are open to all types of recreational vehicles and tent campers. All vehicles must be within 50 feet of the site marker at all times, including trailers. Camping is limited to one party and no more than two vehicles per site, on a first-come, first-served basis. Groups with more than eight people or two vehicles must use a group site, marked with a “G.” Stays are limited to 16 days. The system was put in place as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision that was signed last summer. The rest of the Pole Mountain Unit is open to year-round dispersed camping. The Tie City, Vedauwoo and Yellow Pine campsites are also open on Pole Mountain. Motorists are always required to stay on designated routes to protect the landscape. Off-road violations can be reported to the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300. Free motor vehicle use maps are available at the district office, 2468 Jackson St., or www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Veterans can enter Rec Center for free
Veterans of all ages are invited to enjoy free admission to the Laramie Recreation Center from 9-11 a.m. today. Veterans are invited to try the Rec Center’s weight room, swimming pool and other amenities, according to a news release. Call 721-5269 for more information.
Free sunscreen at Wyoming State Parks
Free sunscreen dispensers will be placed at state parks and historic sites around the state this weekend, courtesy of the Wyoming Cancer Program and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. Bright yellow dispensers will be placed at popular beaches, trail heads and visitor centers as a reminder to apply sunscreen, according to a news release. The project is being conducted in collaboration with “Don’t Fry Day,” aimed at increasing awareness of daily sunscreen use as a means of skin cancer prevention. The dispensers are equipped with pouches of hypoallergenic, broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen safe for those 6 months and older.
Wyoming Marathon Races set for Memorial Day weekend
The Wyoming Marathon, Rocky Mountain 50k, Medicine Bow Half Marathon and Vedauwoo 5k are scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Runners follow a hilly out-and-back course toward Vedauwoo. Finishers will receive a medal, and proceeds will be donated to the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com for more information.
Bike safety event set for Indian Paintbrush Elementary
Laramie BikeNet is hosting a bike safety clinic from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St. The event will include safety checks by local bike mechanics for children in elementary grades, with tools on hand for minor repairs. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground seeking volunteers for Schoolyard work day
Common Outdoor Ground, a community group that aims to support land managers in southeast Wyoming, is seeking volunteers for a work session at the Schoolyard trails next week. The work day is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, with volunteers planning to meet at the corner of 45th Street and Crow Drive. The Schoolyard multi-use trails are on a section of state land just east of town. The work will include using hand tools to remove the top layer of vegetation for a new stretch of trail. Volunteers should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and work gloves and bring water but not dogs. Common Outdoor Ground will provide pizza for volunteers, so reservations are requested. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Free fishing, state parks admission on June 2
Daily use fees at Wyoming state parks and recreation areas that offer fishing will be waived on June 2, to coincide with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual free fishing day. Eligible parks include Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Key Hole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping fees still apply. Anglers can fish without license at lakes and reservoirs around the state on June 2, not including Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation. Other fishing regulations still apply.
Summer Outdoor Slam set for Curt Gowdy
Summer is set to kick into gear from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2 at Curt Gowdy State Park during the Summer Outdoor Slam, which is part of the Wyoming Kids eXtreme initiative sponsored by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. Admission to the park will be free, and families are invited to try a variety of outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, fishing, canoeing, archery, arts and crafts, dirt play and more. Call 307-632-7946 for more information.
Pilot Hill run returns for 41st year
The Pilot Hill 25K Classic, the oldest continuously run footrace is Wyoming, is set to return for its 41st year at 8 a.m. June 2 starting at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand. Runners will climb about 1,500 feet from town to the top of Pilot Hill along two-track trails and back. Cash prizes will be given to the top open and masters finishers, as well as the first man and women to reach the top. Registration is $25 through May 24, with a discount for members of the High Plains Harriers running club. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association announces Red Desert outings
Wyoming Wilderness Association has events scheduled during the summer to take the public into the Red Desert. On June 9-10, a yoga retreat is scheduled for the Honeycomb Buttes Wilderness Study Area, led by instructor Anita Curtis, who teaches at Blossom Yoga in Laramie. The retreat includes morning and evening yoga sessions, plus opportunities for walks during the day. All abilities are welcome, a high-clearance vehicle is required and carpooling is available. Contact Shaleas Harrison at 307-272-7136 or shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
Amphibian Project registration open
Registration is now open for volunteers to adopt a catchment through the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. Volunteers agree to survey a catchment once or twice during the summer looking for signs of amphibian life and submit their date to wildlife managers. Catchments are sets of ponds or streams that might have amphibians living in them. Survey data will be used to monitor populations in the Medicine Bow, Bridger-Teton and Routt national forests. The Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project was started in 2014. Catchments vary in the ease of accessibility. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information. Registration is open through June 6.
Gowdy Grinder opens mountain bike season
Now in its 10th year, Gowdy Grinder mountain bike race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 9 at the Aspen Grove Trailhead in Curt Gowdy State Park. The event includes divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders, with courses ranging from 4-20 miles on the park’s singletrack trails. Registration is $30 until race day, when it increases to $40, and includes lunch courtesy of the Pedal House. Go to www.laramieracing.com/gowdygrinder for more information.
