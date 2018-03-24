UW club to host Fly Fishing Symposium
Hosted by the University of Wyoming Fly Fishing Club, the 2018 Fly Fishing Symposium is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today at the Historic Laramie Railroad Depot. The event includes fly-tying demonstrations, casting clinics and raffle prizes. Speakers are scheduled to talk about entomology and fly tying. Admission is $5 for the public or free for students. Go to www.facebook.com/uwflyfishing for more information.
Gardening workshop aims to educate about pollinators
Gardening for Pollinators, a workshop organized by Barnyards and Backyards, is set for 8:30 a.m.-noon today at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. The workshop will provide information about local pollinators, how to plan a garden with plants that bloom from spring to fall, flowering plants that grow in Laramie, tips for seeding with flowers and updates on pollinator research at UW. There will also be booths offering resources for gardeners. Registration is free. Go to www.laramiegardeningpollinators.eventbrite.com to RSVP or for more information.
Fossil Fish Festival aims to educate
The Fossil Fish Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum. During the event, the public is invited to celebrate and learn about Wyoming’s fossil fish. Visitors will have the chance to clean their own fossil fish piece, participate in a scavenger hunt, enter a fish-drawing contest, go on a virtual reality tour of a coral reef, try 3D printing and see live fish during research lab tours. The festival is free and open to the public. Call 766-2646 for more information.
Registration open for She’s A Runner Girl
Registration is now open for She’s A Runner Girl, a running program for girls in grades 2-6. Participants will meet once a week starting Tuesday for running and confidence-building activities. The program culminates with the Purple Run 5k on May 5. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt, Purple Run 5k entry and High Plains Harriers membership. Need-based scholarships are available and include running shoes and athletic socks. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org for more information.
Fly Fishing Film Tour coming to Laramie
The Fly Fishing Film Tour, presented by Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited, is scheduled for a local screening at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. The tour includes fly fishing films from around the world. Tickets are $17, with proceeds to benefit the local Trout Unlimited chapter and its mission to protect cold-water fisheries. The event includes door prizes and a raffle. Go to www.laramietu.org for more information.
Hunter input sought for hunting seasons
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting public meetings in southeast Wyoming to discuss 2018 hunting season proposals for big game and game birds. During the meeting, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss local hunt areas. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 2 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Live coverage of the Laramie meeting will also be available online, and participants will be able to ask questions by logging on to zoom.us/j/859975300. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 4 by mail at Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at www.wgfd.wyo.gov. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to its April 24-25 meeting.
Downtown Running Club set to kick off
The inaugural edition of the Downtown Running Club is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. April 3 starting at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During the free event, participants can sign in at any time during the hour and then complete a 5k walk/run on a route through the downtown district. The route is posted on the group’s Facebook page, and paper copies will be available. The event is scheduled to take place every Tuesday evening. After 10 runs, participants will receive a T-shirt. Afterwards, participants are invited to meet at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave., for a dinner special. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiedrc for more information.
Prescribed burns on Pole Mountain coming soon
The Laramie Ranger District could begin prescribed burns on the northern portion of the Pole Mountain Unit as soon as the next few weeks, depending on conditions. Burn areas will vary from a couple acres to 100 acres at a time, according to a news release. Smoke from the burns will likely be visible from Wyoming Highway 210 and nearby forest roads. Dispersed recreation may be impacted by burning. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads, and fire crews will monitor the sites. The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project. Almost 9,000 acres have been authorized for treatment over 7-10 years as part of the project, with the aim of improving native vegetation. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or www.fs.usda.gov/mbr for more information. The district’s Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, will have the most up-to-date information about burn dates, times and locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.