Fire restrictions in place on national forest
The Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range are both under Stage 1 fire restrictions, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The restrictions coincide with a forecast of continued dry, warm weather and wildfire potential, according to a news release. The Laramie Peak and Pole Mountain units of the Medicine Bow National Forest are not part of the restricted area. Under the restriction, fires are prohibited except in fire pits in developed sites and except for portable stoves. Smoking is prohibited except inside vehicles or developed sites. Fireworks are always prohibited on federal lands. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or go to fs.usda.gov/mbr for complete regulations.
Forest Service releases draft EIS for LaVA project
A draft environmental impact statement for the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis is now available for public review. A comment period is open through Aug. 20, and an open house is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. July 30 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Laramie office, 1212 S. Adams St. The pending decision provides a foundation for treatments during the next 15 years, with the intention of authorizing flexible management of beetle-killed timber, according to a news release. Open houses are also scheduled for Cheyenne and Saratoga, in conjunction with cooperating agencies. In response to comments, the U.S. Forest Service worked with cooperating agencies to modify the proposed action. Changes include new maps, trigger points for adaptive management, post-decision reviews, no permanent road construction and more. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255 for more information.
Pole Mountain clean-up coming
Common Outdoor Ground, a local volunteer group, is planning a clean-up day from 4-8 p.m. Monday in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation. Volunteers are planning to meet at the Summit Rest Area visitor center to divide into groups to hit different areas. Volunteers are welcome to come and go at their leisure, and food will be provided. Volunteers should RSVP on Facebook or email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com. If you know of a place that needs cleaning, email the location to Common Outdoor Ground so volunteers can take care of it.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The third race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Kids race for free. The race includes divisions for kids, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Toodeloo 5k set for July 14
Now in its seventh year, the Toodeloo 5k is set for 8 a.m. July 14 starting at the First Street Plaza at the corner of First Street and Grand Avenue. Hosted by Hospice of Laramie, the race takes runners and walkers along the Laramie Greenbelt, finishing in time for the Jubilee Days parade. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on race day and includes a T-shirt. There is no 10k scheduled for this year. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.org or 1754 Centennial Drive to register.
Audubon Society to lead nature walk for kids
The Laramie Audubon Society is leading a free Kids’ Nature Walk at 8 a.m. July 14 at LaBonte Park. The group is planning to meet at the Fort Sanders Building on the east side of the park, 968 N. Ninth St., and walk around the park looking for birds, insects, plants and more. The event will also include an optional game of scavenger hunt bingo, with prizes. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive the morning of July 21 looking for moose or signs of moose. First-time volunteers must attend a training session today. Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
