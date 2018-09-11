Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Hailey Michel, 20, Parker, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
Lyle Reyos, 30, Fort Washakie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and on a warrant.
MONDAY
Dess Huval, 57, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Ben Probst, 26, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and throwing a burning substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:19 p.m., 400 block Ivinson, theft.
3:06 p.m., 1400 block of North McCue, accident.
4:50 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
5:51 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
9:03 p.m., 11th and Steele, fireworks.
10:12 p.m., 100 block of Custer, fight.
10:20 p.m., 500 block of South Second, trespassing.
SATURDAY
12:39 a.m., McCue and Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
1:15 a.m., 1000 block of Lyons, possible domestic disturbance.
1:55 a.m., 400 block of South Taylor, alleged impaired driver.
2:37 a.m., Third and Lewis, alleged impaired driver.
2:49 a.m., Third and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
6:01 a.m., 10th and Downey, hit and run.
11:33 a.m., 1200 block of Grand, accident.
3:12 p.m., 1100 block of North 10th, vandalism.
3:54 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, theft.
4:24 p.m., 300 block of South Pine, theft.
6:22 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
7:19 p.m., Fourth and Flint, accident.
7:33 p.m., 400 block of North Third, open container violation.
SUNDAY
12:07 a.m., 600 block of North Third, open container violation.
9:05 a.m., 700 block of Canby, vandalism.
9:12 a.m., 2000 block of Alsop, burglary.
11:12 a.m., 1500 block of South Third, fight.
11:42 a.m., 900 block of Mitchell, dead body found — natural causes.
2:52 p.m., 1800 block of South Ninth, theft.
4:35 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
6:03 p.m., 200 block of South First, theft.
7:27 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:33 p.m., 1300 block of North 17th, hit and run.
MONDAY
8 a.m., 800 block of Beaufort, theft.
9:36 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible assault and battery.
10:57 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
