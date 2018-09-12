Laramie woman arrested for aggravated assault and battery
Laramie Police Department officers responded at 10:57 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of North McCue Street for the report of a domestic dispute occurring between a father and daughter, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, 27-year-old Kayte M. Alvery was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery and domestic battery.
At this time, Alvery’s bond has been set at $1,000 and she remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Domestic battery is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to $750 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Amber Lindsay, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and a probation and parole hold.
James Jones, 45, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
TUESDAY
Daniel Lafleiche, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction.
Kenneth Hines, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Swinford, 39, Laramie, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
2:30 p.m., Ninth and Arnold, possible mail theft/tampering.
6:03 p.m., Fourth and Gibbon, accident.
6:05 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
8:44 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, animal bite.
10:59 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, hit and run.
TUESDAY
7:54 a.m., 15th and Canby, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
7:30 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
SUNDAY
7:49 a.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 707 Ae, dead body found — natural causes.
7:55 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
9:54 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
11:03 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession —marijuana.
MONDAY
1:10 a.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
2:23 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
TUESDAY
12:02 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
9:02 a.m., 100 block of Clemons Ranch, theft.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 57 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Joseph M. Painter, 25, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Katherine L. Becker, 43, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield from a private road.
Gary J. McQuade, 75, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
Jarred C. Hurst, 21, Laramie, was fined $137 for an animal nuisance violation.
Liem T. Phan, 28, Oklahoma City, was fined $131 for speeding.
Jason L. Lott, 40 at the time of the offense, Arvada, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Latina M. Carr, 23, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Richard E. Waugh, 78, Lakewood, Colorado, was fined $131 for speeding.
Mason E. Madden, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Margo E. Berendsen, 48, Laramie, was fined $365 for speeding in a school zone.
Hannah G. Clark, 19, Cheyenne, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Joshua L. Anderson, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Logan J. Medina, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for careless driving.
Benjamin J. Vandenbark, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Alan C. Vazqueztell, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dale L. Hansen, 58, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Kristy L. Isaak, 40, Laramie, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Kathleen W. Carlton, 67, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jeremy Vandivner, 17, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Lyle J. Reyos, 29 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Elisha M. Woicik, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Alex M. Reeves, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $337 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Carrie E. Olsen, 36, Hanna, was fined $131 for speeding.
Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Johann G. Lanning, 26, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run involving an occupied vehicle.
Annhelica M. Curson, 18, Sacramento, California, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for public intoxication.
Kira C. Gregory, 23 at the time of the offense, College Station, Texas, was fined $635, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred July 13.
Jonathan L. Smith, 34, Martinsburg, West Virginia, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Joseph B. Farstad, 37, Laramie, was fined $137 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Jessica L. Nada, 39, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Nathan W. Swann, 31 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Patrick A. Turn, 27 at the time of the offense, Greeley, Colorado, was fined $127 for expired plates, $430 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Rosemary C. Montoya, 72, Commerce City, Colorado, was fined $145 for speeding.
Levi M. Geffre, 25, Englewood, Colorado, was fined $145 for speeding.
Gregory J. Murray, 59, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jesus M. Gutierrez, 23, Edwards, Colorado, was fined $165 for speeding.
Randy W. Eutsler, 49, Longmont, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
John E. Amstutz, 64, Fort Wayne, Indiana, was fined $233 for speeding.
Braeden A. Sersland, 18, Sheridan, was fined $125 for expired plates.
