Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Brandon Nichols, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Pryce Taylor, 56, Laramie, was booked into the jail for contempt of court.
Rhyd Moreno, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jacob Young, 19, Pennsylvania, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan Fiedler, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Cristi Wylie, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with an expired driver’s license.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
12:54 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible assault and battery.
1:58 p.m., 500 block of University, possible domestic disturbance.
2:31 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
3:12 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
5:56 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
TUESDAY
1:57 a.m., 1800 block of West Truman, possible domestic disturbance.
8:29 a.m., 500 block of Bradley, hit and run.
9:55 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
12:55 p.m., Fifth and Gibbon, accident.
1:03 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
1:08 p.m., 700 block of South Eighth, theft.
3:41 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
7:14 p.m., 300 block of South Second, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:19 p.m., 100 block of South Second, hit and run.
7:24 p.m., 300 block of North Lincoln, theft.
8:59 p.m., Second and Palmer, trespassing.
WEDNESDAY
9:40 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, trespassing.
9:56 a.m., 700 block of Kearney, hit and run.
4:07 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, trespassing.
7:53 p.m., Grand and 22nd, hit and run.
THURSDAY
3:15 p.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
5:27 p.m., 200 block of North 30th, theft.
6:01 p.m., 2200 block of West Franklin, animal bite.
6:30 p.m., 800 block of Sheridan, accident.
9:46 p.m., Fourth and Grand, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
2:12 a.m., Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
9:56 a.m., 1800 block of Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
7:30 a.m., 3600 block of North Banner, trespassing.
12:25 p.m., 4000 block of Fort Buford, vandalism.
7:33 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (paraphernalia).
9:33 p.m., 400 block of Welsh, accident.
WEDNESDAY
2:19 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
9:59 a.m., 4300 block of North Third, hit and run.
2:29 p.m., 30 block of Private Lake, animal bite.
5:43 p.m., 3300 block of Fort Sanders, burglary.
FRIDAY
1:12 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
