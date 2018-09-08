Man arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched Thursday to a local hotel for a report of drugs and paraphernalia in one of the guest rooms, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the investigation and interview with the occupant, 22-year-old Shawn M. Smith, a Kansas resident, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). At this time, Smith is being held on a $7,500 cash bond and his preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday. He remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Felony possession is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Daniel Lafleiche, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
TUESDAY
Steven Yeoman, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lucas Drake, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
WEDNESDAY
Rochelle Martinez, 26, Laramie, was arrested on warrants from Circuit Court and Municipal Court.
Ryan Shimmel, 39, Idaho, was arrested on a warrant from District Court.
Fritz Buckman was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Keneeshia Redberg was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
THURSDAY
Dustin Swinford, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Nugent, 21, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Paul Breyfogle, 19, Centennial, was arrested on a warrant.
Shawn Smith, 22, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY
Andrew Bowen, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
1:02 p.m., 700 block of Mitchell, theft.
2:02 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, vandalism.
2:29 p.m., 2500 block of Grand, accident.
4:07 p.m., Second and Garfield, hit and run.
5:25 p.m., Sixth and Grand, accident.
8:35 p.m., 1700 block of Sherman Hill, theft.
10:02 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, fight.
WEDNESDAY
12:26 a.m., Third and Curtis, alleged impaired driver.
8:13 a.m., 1900 block of North Banner, hit and run.
11:39 a.m., 200 block of South Second, vandalism.
4:10 p.m., 300 block of North Cedar, dead body found — natural causes.
5:34 p.m., 1500 block of Person, hit and run.
5:51 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
8:51 p.m., Fourth and Reynolds, accident.
THURSDAY
8:07 a.m., 100 block of South Fourth, trespassing.
8:14 a.m., Third and Interstate 80, accident.
9:24 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
2:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
3:33 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
FRIDAY
6:53 p.m., 500 block of Ord, vandalism.
7:36 a.m., 500 block of North Fifth, theft.
10:18 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office
WEDNESDAY
1:28 a.m., Fourth and Mitchell, alleged impaired driver.
THURSDAY
7:32 a.m., Interstate 80 and Herrick, accident.
3:19 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
5:12 p.m., 1700 block of North Fourth, trespassing.
7:28 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
