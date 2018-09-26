Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Anthony Rivers, 34, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Katrina Hall, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
SATURDAY
Tyler Lindquist, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Talon Hamman, 31, Saratoga, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jason Gacel, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
Nicholas Charging, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
Doyle Jarnagin, 42, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Cole Murari, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and minor in possession.
Timothy Cuskelly, 62, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of failure to maintain insurance, driving under suspension, interference, having no registration and a red light violation.
Douglas Kelly, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and an open container violation.
Hunter Kuhn, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace, underage consumption of alcohol, falsifying identification and interference.
MONDAY
David Mentus, 44, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), possession of a controlled substance, a lane violation and an open container violation.
Timothy Chesnut, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:49 a.m., 600 block of North Third, theft.
12:06 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, theft.
1:18 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, theft.
1:32 p.m., 3000 block of Garfield, accident.
4:11 p.m., 700 block of Clark, theft.
4:13 p.m., Fourth and Shields, accident.
7:19 p.m., 12th and Gibbon, hit and run.
8:05 p.m., Fourth and Russell, accident.
10:05 p.m., 200 block of Grand, falsifying identification.
SATURDAY
1:45 a.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible domestic disturbance.
1:55 a.m., 1800 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
2:07 a.m., Third and Curtis, possible impaired driver.
4:09 a.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
9:38 a.m., 100 block of North Fifth, theft.
1:08 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, hit and run.
5:17 p.m., 1700 block of Mitchell, theft.
4:18 p.m., 1700 block of North Banner, accident.
9:23 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:35 p.m., Third and University, resisting arrest.
11:26 p.m., Vista and Beech, accident.
SUNDAY
8:12 a.m., 700 block of Canby, vandalism (graffiti).
8:43 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, accident.
9:18 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
1:59 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
2:57 p.m., 3500 block of South Third, theft.
3:24 p.m., 400 block of South 26th, hit and run.
4:26 p.m., 100 block of South Eighth, possible domestic disturbance.
11:39 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
3 a.m., 1300 block of North Sixth, resisting arrest.
7:53 a.m., 700 block of Canby, vandalism.
11:18 a.m., 400 block of Stetson, hit and run.
11:28 a.m., First and Ivinson, accident.
12:18 p.m., 1100 block of Albin, animal bite.
1:56 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche, littering.
4:08 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, vandalism.
6:01 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
6:26 p.m., Ninth and Canby, accident.
7:52 p.m., 1400 block of Canby, burglary.
8:30 p.m., 1100 block of North Third, vandalism.
8:54 p.m., 1800 block of Glacier, accident.
TUESDAY
7:25 a.m., 24th and Grand, accident.
7:31 a.m., Eighth and Plaza, accident.
7:37 a.m., 11th and Arnold, accident.
7:48 a.m., 24th and Grand, accident.
9:54 a.m., Eighth and Clark, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
10:09 a.m., 7400 block of Black Elk, theft.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
6:30 p.m., 10 block of Sand Lake, accident.
SUNDAY
9:28 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
9:57 a.m., 10 block of Buffalo Commons, trespassing.
TUESDAY
1:15 a.m., 100 block of Monolith Fishing Access, possible impaired driver.
1:40 a.m., 70 block of North, theft.
