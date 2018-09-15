Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Jared Hofstad, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving left of center.
Allison Summerville, 19, Powell, was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol.
Amber Wells, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
2:07 p.m., 2100 block of Binford, possible domestic disturbance.
4:10 p.m., Pine and Harney, hit and run.
6:15 p.m., 700 block of Canby, fight.
11:28 p.m., 17th and Garfield, alleged impaired driver.
FRIDAY
7:51 a.m., 1300 block of North 11th, theft.
10:30 a.m., 11th and Grand, accident.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Susan L. Broyles, 44 at the time of the offense, Rock River, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Anthony J. Rodriguez, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for disorderly conduct — language.
Nicholas J. Dumford, 25, Denver, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Tony C. Brown, 26, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Hannah M. Hughes, 23, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Jason C. Burt, 42, Laramie, was fined $139 for speeding.
Austin L. Gates, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Kaila L. Mills, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jill H. Woltkamp, 32, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Steven M. Iberlin, 27, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Nathaniel T. Ernst, 35 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $1,050, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred June 8.
Thaxton Charles Cook, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Libao Nmn Jin, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Reshmi L. Singh, 40 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Nathan M. Villalobos, 22, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Jesse L. Cox, 30 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $146 for speeding.
Jerold T. Looney, 21, Laramie, was fined $200 for speeding and $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Addison D. Tomlin-Gillen, 24 at the time of the offense, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was fined $139 for speeding.
Mark A. Preus, 35, Laramie, was fined $181 for speeding.
Riley L. Hobbs, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brent A. Wayne, 30, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield from a private road.
Jala E. Henderson, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for assault and battery.
Ted R. Stephens, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Tim Faltermeier, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jordan A. Ladson, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Joel A. Feeger, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ryan I. Gamez Jr., 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Michael M. Dalrymple, 24 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Steven A. Phillips, 25, Saratoga, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $135 for expired plates.
Fredrico A. Hawley, 18, Loveland, Colorado, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Carl Werkeiser, 48, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Matthew D. McGowen, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Gustano Herrera Caldera, 29, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run involving an occupied vehicle and $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jonathan T. Swift, 18, Castle Pines, Colorado, was fined $235 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $160 for speeding.
Richard S. Carpenter, 23, Cheyenne, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Nicole J. Mater, 45, Bosler, was fined $972.31 for damaging property.
Levi K. Mann, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct and $335 for disorderly conduct on a different date.
Philip J. Lujan, 38, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Bridger Daniel Bailey, 30, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Robert S. Barnes III, 28, Whitefield, Maine, was fined $285 for possession of a controlled substance.
Amy N. Applegate, 32 at the time of the offense, Rock Springs, was fined $135 for fighting.
Kyle J. Sokell, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cameron J. Hopper, 24, Laramie, was fined $385, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (29 suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Martin E. Vasquez, 24 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $537 for disorderly conduct.
Joshua M. Bibler, 39, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Ryan N. Johnson, 47, Laramie, was fined $985, with a sentence of 60 days in jail (59 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 5.
Mullen Graham, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Phillip J. Dykshorn, 30, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was fined $285 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Trey A. Brown, 25, Bridgeport, Nebraska, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Glen L. Crabtree, 50, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (68 suspended), for driving under the influence and $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license. The offenses occurred Aug. 17.
Scott Vincent Heckart, 48, Laramie, was fined $985, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (165 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 18.
Clayton T. Wickham, 23, Cheyenne, was fined $885, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 5.
Austin J. Burley, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Michael A. Munoz, 28, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Dignity H. Bennett, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for damaging windows.
Samuel E. Turner, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
John J. Skarohlid, 21, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for failure to yield right of way when turning.
Brandi C. Rosales, 34 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Robert F. Janis, 43, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Alexis Jodi Manley, 18, Laramie, was fined $230 for careless driving.
Kemsley Ann Gallegos, 18, Laramie, was fined $220 for careless driving.
Nonso M. Iwunwa, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Mark P. Leach, 50, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sarah-Jean L. Benjamin, 30, Twin lakes, Wisconsin, was fined $125 for expired plates and $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Steven R. Crickon, 29 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $785 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
William J. Mesa, 35 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to possess/display a driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.