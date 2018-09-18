Three Cheyenne men arrested on felony drug charges
A Laramie Police Department officer was dispatched Friday to the area of Third Street and Boswell Drive to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol with locating a vehicle that was driving aggressively on Interstate 80. The officer located the vehicle in the 1100 block of Boswell Drive, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officer’s investigation, the three occupants of the vehicle were all arrested and charged with felony drug offenses.
LaShawn D. Harris Jr. and Jerico A. Richardson, both 18-year-old Cheyenne residents, were charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana.
Tyler L. Larez, also an 18-year-old Cheyenne resident, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, which are misdemeanors.
At this time, no bond has been set on the felony charges and all three subjects remain incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana are felonies punishable by imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Thomas Hadley, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Orlando Chacon, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
Justin Herrera, 38, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
La Shawn Harris Jr., 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jerico Richardson, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Tyler Larez, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Alexandria McIntyre, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Sean McCue, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kelsey Hall, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Sage Loecker, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and public intoxication.
Ethan Hobbs, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting and resisting.
SUNDAY
Paula McMichael, 26, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and hit and run and interference.
Brian Baldvia, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Kerry Luncsford, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct (language).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:26 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, shoplifting.
12:16 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
4:09 p.m., Fourth and University, accident.
4:17 p.m., 100 block of South Adams, possible child abuse/neglect.
5:37 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, fight.
6:08 p.m., 1200 block of South 17th, burglary.
6:25 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, hit and run.
7:03 p.m., Ninth and Garfield, accident.
7:49 p.m., 200 block of McConnell, fight.
11:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
1:34 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
1:41 a.m., 21st and Sheridan, possible impaired driver.
1:47 a.m., 400 block of South Third, fight.
12:01 p.m., 900 block of West Curtis, hit and run.
4:54 p.m., 500 block of North 22nd, hit and run.
5:05 p.m., near War Memorial Stadium, fight.
7:16 p.m., 16th and Custer, vandalism.
7:50 p.m., 15th and King, accident.
11:33 p.m., Eighth and University, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
12:26 a.m., 500 block of North Fifth, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
2:09 a.m., 2100 block of Binford, possible domestic disturbance.
10:33 a.m., 300 block of Grand, accident.
3:32 p.m., 700 block of Canby, possible assault and battery.
5:17 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, hit and run.
5:45 p.m., 300 block of South 10th, theft.
8:40 p.m., 700 block of South Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
12:01 a.m., 13th and Symons, possible domestic disturbance.
9:02 a.m., 22nd and Willett, accident.
10:27 a.m., Fourth and Lewis, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SUNDAY
1:29 p.m., 900 block of U.S. Highway 287, trespassing.
8:23 p.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
9:22 a.m., 200 block of Millbrook, possible identity theft.
