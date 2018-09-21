Cheyenne man arrested for auto burglary
Laramie Police Department officers responded at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 Block of Ord Street for the report of a subject getting in and out of vehicles, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Zekeial S. Shaw, a 42-year-old Cheyenne resident, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, as well as misdemeanor theft, interference, a District Court warrant and an outside agency warrant.
At this time, Shaw’s bond for the felony has not been set, and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Two arrested for felony possession of controlled substances
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched at 3:41 p.m., Tuesday to the Safeway parking lot to check on a vehicle that had been running for 4 hours and had its windows covered, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Todd Piszczek, a 37-year-old man from Colorado, was arrested and charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). Yvonne Desmond, a 39-year-old female from Arizona, was also arrested and charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
At this time, bond has not been set for Piszczek or Desmond, and they remain incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Third-offense possession of a controlled substance is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.
A photo of Desmond was unavailable at presstime.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Joseph Garcia, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
Eligio Sena, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
TUESDAY
Cassandra Leyda, 29, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation and not wearing a seatbelt.
Derek Zimmer, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Zakeial Shaw, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and interference and on two warrants.
Katherine Matthews, 38, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants.
WEDNESDAY
Koffie Timothy, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Yvonne Desmond, 39, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Johnson, 28, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Andrew C’Hair, 36, Arapahoe, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Shane Kappler, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
