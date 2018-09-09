Albany County Detention Center
Sequoia Williams, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Martin Blake, 34, Saratoga, was arrested on a warrant.
Brett Peterson, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Jacques McDonald, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Clayten Egbert, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Clarence Higgins, 58, Torrington, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Blake Ramsa, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.
Trent Brome, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Christopher Winsor, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
