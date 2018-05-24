Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Gerald Bucher, 67, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
James Jones, 45, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, driving under suspension and having no registration.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:21 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
1:23 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
1:49 p.m., 800 block of North Third, accident.
1:52 p.m., 1400 block of Beaufort, alleged impaired driver.
3:44 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
9:36 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
WEDNESDAY
6:55 a.m., 800 block of Snowy Range, accident.
10:03 a.m., 19th and Reynolds, accident.
10:13 a.m., 200 block of Garfield, trespassing.
10:25 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:13 a.m., 2700 block of Riverside, theft.
4:38 p.m., 7400 block of Black Elk, explosives — noncriminal.
