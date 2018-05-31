Colorado man arrested for aggravated assault and battery
On Monday, Laramie Police Department officers took a report of a suspicious man who pointed a gun at subjects on the 100 block of Ivinson Avenue, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officer’s investigation, 70-year-old Thomas Wayne Johnson, of Colorado, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. At this time, Johnson’s bond has not been set and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault and battery is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Albany County Detention Center
MAY 23
Richard Olivas, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Rand Selle, 35, Bosler, was arrested on a warrant.
Wendell Park, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Rebekah Miller, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Matthews, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Dustin Gilchrist, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
MAY 24
Richard Aguilar, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of shoplifting and introducing a controlled substance in the jail.
Edward Riedesel, 61, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
Dennis Bouedeau, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Ty Holaday, 28, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Shane Haagensen, 49, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Amber Franks, 36, Oklahoma, was arrested on a warrant.
Rafael Rodriguez, 46, Oklahoma, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction of a controlled substance into a facility.
MONDAY
Glenn Watkins, 55, Tennessee, was arrested on a warrant.
Rochelle Martines, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension — subsequent offense and having no registration.
Thomas Johnson, 70, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Harold Magness, 85, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
TUESDAY
Alejandro Alvarado, 33, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and speeding.
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation sanction.
Guy Morgan, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and interference.
David Jones, 53, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a stop sign violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MAY 23
11:06 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, vandalism.
12:45 p.m., 2700 block of Harney, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:53 p.m., 2000 block of North 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
3:37 p.m., 1200 block of North 15th, vandalism.
5:58 p.m., Third and Garfield, accident.
6:03 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, alleged impaired driver.
MAY 24
6:28 a.m., 700 block of North Fourth, animal bite.
7:17 a.m., 1100 block of North Fourth, accident.
8:31 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
10:13 a.m., 500 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
5:25 p.m., 26th and Garfield, accident.
7:39 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
10:57 p.m., 200 block of North Lincoln, hit and run.
FRIDAY
9:59 a.m., 1600 block of South 17th, animal bite.
11:13 a.m., 1200 block of Fetterman, theft.
2:14 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
2:46 p.m., 1200 block of Baker, hit and run.
3:01 p.m., 700 block of North Third, shoplifting.
3:11 p.m., 1500 block of North 11th, theft.
4:29 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, theft.
4:58 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, animal bite.
5:03 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, animal bite.
5:28 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
5:45 p.m., Palomino and Sherman Hill, animal bite.
6:41 p.m., 600 block of North Third, hit and run.
8:05 p.m., 2300 block of South Eighth, resisting arrest.
SATURDAY
9:05 a.m., 1800 block of Spring Creek, animal bite.
10:51 a.m., 100 block of South Sixth, theft.
2:08 p.m., Sixth and Fremont, accident.
SUNDAY
2:30 a.m., 300 block of Ivinson, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
12:25 p.m., 300 block of Sully, possible domestic disturbance.
1:32 p.m., 500 block of South Fifth, theft.
1:48 p.m., 2500 block of West Jackson, vandalism.
2:51 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, resisting arrest.
3:48 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
6:02 p.m., 500 block of North 30th, theft.
5:34 p.m., 400 block of Reynolds, theft.
6:49 p.m., Railroad and Lyons, trespassing.
MONDAY
12:20 a.m., 3500 block of Garfield, fight.
12:44 a.m., 3500 block of Garfield, possible assault and battery.
6:47 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
10:39 a.m., 600 block of North Pine, burglary.
11:41 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible aggravated assault with a firearm.
7:37 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
TUESDAY
12:52 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, burglary.
2:09 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, burglary.
4:44 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
4:48 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
5:19 p.m., 300 block of South 13th, accident.
WEDNESDAY
12:04 a.m., Sixth and University, alleged impaired driver.
1:27 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, dead body found — natural causes.
8:51 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:25 a.m., 200 block of Rogers Canyon, theft.
12:03 p.m., 2500 block of Mountain Valley, theft.
2:55 p.m., 10 block of Monument, trespassing.
SATURDAY
9:36 a.m., 300 block of Welsh, littering.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot, burglary.
SUNDAY
2:57 p.m., 1900 block of U.S. Highway 30, burglary.
7:12 p.m., 10 block of Big Hollow, littering.
MONDAY
6:02 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 10, dead body found — natural causes.
TUESDAY
7:12 p.m., 7400 block of Black Elk, possible explosives — noncriminal.
