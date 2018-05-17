Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Haydee Ramirez, 22, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of eluding.
TUESDAY
Lachelle Perry, 26, Laramie, was arrested on warrants from Circuit Court and Municipal Court.
Vanessa Perry, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no driver’s license.
Jacob Evans, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference and on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Todd Stewart, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:23 p.m., Third and Shields, accident.
2:23 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
2:55 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
3:20 p.m., 15th and Gibbon, accident.
3:27 p.m., 10th and Custer, accident.
3:36 p.m., Pierce and Centennial, accident.
5:07 p.m., Third and Gibbon, accident.
7:03 p.m., 1500 block of North 15th, hit and run.
8:53 p.m., Seventh and Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
2:25 a.m., 400 block of South Third, theft.
2:36 a.m., 300 block of South 10th, alleged impaired driver.
8:34 a.m., 300 block of North Third, accident.
8:47 a.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
9:14 a.m., 700 block of South Seventh, vandalism.
2:08 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
4:29 p.m., Cedar and Curtis, alleged impaired driver.
9:09 p.m., 700 block of Canby, theft.
10:47 p.m., Ninth and Ivinson, alleged impaired driver.
11:18 p.m., 100 block of North Ninth, possible assault and battery.
SUNDAY
3:33 a.m., 500 block of South Pierce, possible domestic disturbance.
10:21 a.m., 2300 block of West Harrison, trespassing.
12:25 p.m., 100 block of South Second, theft.
1:04 p.m., Second and Ivinson, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:32 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
2:25 p.m., 400 block of North Third, theft.
5:29 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, theft.
6:25 p.m., 2000 block of West Van Buren, vandalism.
8:13 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
8:33 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, trespassing.
11:55 p.m., Grand and Vista, accident.
MONDAY
12:24 p.m., 500 block of Grand, accident.
12:32 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
1:06 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
8:23 p.m., 600 block of South Sixth, trespassing.
TUESDAY
7:28 a.m., 100 block of South First, burglary.
9:59 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
12:17 a.m., 2000 block of Grand, accident.
1:16 p.m., 200 block of North Third, accident.
1:20 p.m., 1200 block of North 15th, theft.
2:33 p.m., 1100 block of South Third, theft.
10:25 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, accident.
WEDNESDAY
9:40 a.m., 200 block of South Taylor, fight.
10:38 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
10:57 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SUNDAY
20 block of Ditch Creek, burglary.
MONDAY
9:07 a.m., 10 block of Monument, trespassing.
TUESDAY
11:10 a.m., 100 block of B Av, theft.
