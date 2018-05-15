Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Robert Stuart, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Charleigh Cole, 25, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
James Borchard, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Sisneros, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, strangulation and kidnapping.
Paul Kerley, 47, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
Jacob Beckett, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SATURDAY
Syed Asad, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Alexa Pace, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Chad Croell, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and vandalism.
Edward Riedesel, 61, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, having no insurance and having no registration.
SUNDAY
Zacari Lundy, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Kenneth Demith, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dawson Rivera, 20, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Montana Loundagin, 30, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and fighting.
Michael Loundagin, 24, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Esteban Gonzales, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ian Zerbe, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Hanna Barrett, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Jim Morgan, 52, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Frederick Lewis, 41, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to maintain insurance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MAY 8
11:24 a.m., 200 block of Custer, theft.
11:36 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
11:41 a.m., 300 block of South 22nd, accident.
1:47 p.m., 1400 block of Beaufort, hit and run.
2:22 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
3:42 p.m., 200 block of Custer, theft.
4:05 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
4:43 p.m., 200 block of South First, theft.
5:47 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
WEDNESDAY
12:59 p.m., 500 block of South Johnson, burglary.
4:04 p.m., 400 block of Grand, accident.
4:19 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, burglary.
5:50 p.m., 3000 block of South Third, accident.
6:05 p.m., 600 block of Plaza, theft.
THURSDAY
6:26 a.m., 1500 block of Harrison, possible assault and battery.
11:56 a.m., 2000 block of Grand, burglary.
1:48 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, vandalism.
2:32 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, theft.
6:58 p.m., 100 block of South Second, possible selling alcohol to a minor.
8:12 p.m., 200 block of South Adams, possible selling alcohol to a minor.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of South Eighth, trespassing.
10:29 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:25 p.m., 2800 block of Reynolds, alleged impaired driver.
11:37 p.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, accident.
FRIDAY
3:31 a.m., Soldier Sprigs and Third, accident.
9:12 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
9:13 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
9:14 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
10:11 a.m., 3400 block of South Third, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
6:03 p.m., 2000 block of Pfe, theft.
