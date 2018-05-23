Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Kristopher Candelaria, 39, Cheyenne, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Colter Buchli, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — third offense, speeding and having no registration.
Coral Horr, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:50 a.m., 2500 block of Grand, fight.
5:14 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
11:05 p.m., 700 block of North Third, accident.
SATURDAY
8:15 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense — incest/child molestation.
8:35 a.m., 400 block of West Kearney, possible domestic disturbance.
2:06 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
2:16 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
4:17 p.m., 1000 block of South Sixth, theft.
7:25 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
9:40 p.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
9:55 p.m., 600 block of Plaza, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
2:40 a.m., 100 block of West Clark, alleged impaired driver.
10:35 a.m., 1900 block of North Banner, theft.
4:33 p.m., Wister and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
5:38 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
12:04 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
9:35 a.m., 1100 block of North Dutton, accident.
10:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
11:43 a.m., 1200 block of Custer, littering.
3:03 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, hit and run.
6:55 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, accident.
10:33 p.m., 1000 block of North 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
8:43 a.m., 300 block of Ord, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sherriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:44 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
3:59 p.m., 20 block of Ridge, theft.
10:02 p.m., 500 block of Lewis, fireworks.
SATURDAY
1:11 p.m., 100 block of Palmer Canyon, animal bite.
11:11 p.m., U.S. Highway and Round Top, trespassing.
MONDAY
5:53 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, theft.
TUESDAY
10 a.m., 800 block of Mule Creek, burglary.
