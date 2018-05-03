Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Brenda Saban, 50, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:47 a.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
12:27 p.m., 200 block of South Fourth, accident.
1:51 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, trespassing.
3:08 p.m., 100 block of North Fourth, theft.
3:25 p.m., Boulder and Garfield, accident.
3:37 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
3:45 p.m., Ninth and Ivinson, hit and run.
3:46 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder, trespassing.
4:31 p.m., Adams and Venture, littering.
5:46 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
WEDNESDAY
8 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:42 a.m., 130 block of South 17th, theft.
