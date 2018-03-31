Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Shyama Rajendran, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Vanessa Reilly, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of probation and parole violation.
Alec Jones, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dubouchett Bonner, 42, Laramie, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
Ahmed Salem, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
Terrence Elbert, 33, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of driving under suspension and lane usage.
Nathan Willis, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and public intoxication.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:28 a.m., 1200 block of North Third, theft.
12:24 p.m., 2300 block of West Harrison, burglary.
12:37 p.m., 2500 block of West Monroe, burglary.
1:59 p.m. 500 block of North Third, accident.
2:24 p.m., 400 block of South Second, trespassing.
3:02 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
3:03 p.m., 1400 block of W Hill, alleged impaired driver.
3:54 p.m., 800 block of West Curtis, alleged impaired driver.
5:17 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, animal bite.
5:29 p.m., Fifth and Reynolds, accident.
FRIDAY
12:39 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, accident.
12:56 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, alleged minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
1:23 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
5:29 a.m., 500 block of South Buchanan, burglary.
7:57 a.m., 2600 block of West Monroe, burglary.
8:54 a.m., 200 block of North Lincoln, burglary.
8:56 a.m., 2600 block of West Monroe, burglary.
9:05 a.m., Third and Clark, accident.
9:50 a.m., 2500 block of West Monroe, burglary.
10:01 a.m., Corthell and Spring Creek, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:40 a.m., 1900 block of West Madison, trespassing.
FRIDAY
10:13 a.m., 10 block of Hermosa, trespassing.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Alexandra M. Coffey, 18, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Paul Roy Weaver, 37, Laramie, was fined $325 for speeding in a school zone.
Joseph D. English, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Daniel J. Akins, 24, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Paige N. Hutton, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Carlos R. Amaro, 23 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $1,030, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 20
Milo Sisneros, 54, Laramie, was fined $125 for driving without valid driver’s license.
Michael R. Huested, 30, Casper, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance, $235 for careless driving, $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $125 for expired plates.
Matthew A. McOmie, 37, Lander, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Tera L. Voss, 35, Rawlins, was fined $185 for speeding in a school zone.
Kevin M. Farris, 55, Laramie, was fined $275 for trespassing.
Courtney McMahan, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Erik D. Rothleutner, 25, Laramie, was fined $177 for speeding in a school zone.
Gregory M. Ashley, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Daniel Everett Watson, 68, Laramie, was fined $130 for failure to yield right of way when turning.
Quartney L. Linhardt, 19 at the time of the offense, Black Hawk, South Dakota, was fined $335 for underage consumption of alcohol.
Griffin Z. Schlesinger, 20, Laramie, was fined $345 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Michael S. Hollaway, 45, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Colter R. Buchli, 25, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Richard B. Church, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Charles E. Moore, 36, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Marquez T. Jefferson, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $131 for speeding.
Megan E. Cachelin, 21, Laramie, was fined $150 for speeding in a school zone.
Thomas Fredrick Wright, 25, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred March 10.
Joseph J. Rogers, 29, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Angela Hendricks, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Corey M. Hill, 28, Laramie, was fined $9,184 for failure to maintain insurance.
Travis H. Dooley, 29, Laramie, was fined $4,235.19 for a hit and run involving an occupied vehicle.
Richard J. Seaman, 23, Riverton, was fined $85 for expired plates.
Tyler E. Richards, 29, Denver, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Jeremy Eugenne Alarid, 40, Laramie, was fined $387 for speeding in a school zone.
Deborah Ann Maes, 55, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Wayne S. Hoerig, 27, Laramie, was fined $355 for speeding in a school zone.
Kyle Ray Redenbaugh, 22, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Mallory E. Thrailkill, 24 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $437 for failure to maintain insurance.
Nate A. Hanley, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for entering stop/yield-yield slow.
Michaiah D. Jones, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
Eric M. Wiebe, 52, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Jason Swafford, 35, Scandia, Kansas, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Hollie C. White, 39, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Josue M. Hernandes, 24, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Ethyn W. Etchechoury, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Luther W. Hickman, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Janessa R. Murry, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Teagan M. Serres, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
